Fansided

College basketball picks for March 3-March 9: Predictions for every Top 25 game

The final week of the college basketball regular season is here. How will the AP Top 25 fare in their last tuneups ahead of Champ Week?
ByMike Phillips|
Auburn v Kentucky
Auburn v Kentucky | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

The long road to the 2025 NCAA Tournament is almost over. The final week of the college basketball regular season is here for most conferences, with smaller leagues like the West Coast Conference and Missouri Valley already done as they begin their conference tournaments in the coming days.

Week 17 provided some dramatic buzzer-beating finishes but didn't shake up the new AP Top 25 too much. No new teams entered the poll but we did have some slight shuffling at the top as Florida's loss at Georgia dropped them two spots while Houston and Tennessee climbed past them to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

The big loser of last week was Texas A&M, which dipped 10 spots after falling twice to Vanderbilt at home and at Florida by 19. One team with a gripe is Michigan State, which stayed put at No. 8 despite riding a five-game winning streak that includes four consecutive victories against ranked teams.

How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with a look at the final Top 25 game predictions of the season, with extra attention paid to the given Game of the Day, which is italicized in the daily slate.

Week 18 College Basketball predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team

Monday, March 3

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Wake Forest

No. 2 Duke

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

Kansas

No. 3 Houston

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Houston

Game of the Day - Wake Forest at No. 2 Duke

If you want to know why the ACC may only have three teams in the field on Selection Sunday, look no further than how Wake Forest has performed over the past few weeks. After beating SMU by 11 for its second-best win of the season, the Demon Deacons coughed up back-to-back games against bad NC State and Virginia teams before needing a massive rally to survive Notre Dame at home.

With their resumé in shambles, Wake Forest is in a must-win spot against No. 2 Duke, which has been steamrolling its ACC competition over the past few weeks. There will be some serious desperation from Wake Forest in this one but the odds of finding a way to slow down Cooper Flagg and company at Cameron Indoor Stadium appear slim.

Tuesday, March 4

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

LSU

No. 19 Kentucky

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Kentucky

No. 16 Memphis

UTSA

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Memphis

Rutgers

No. 18 Purdue

7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Purdue

Texas

No. 25 Mississippi State

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Mississippi State

No. 1 Auburn

No. 22 Texas A&M

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Auburn

No. 23 BYU

No. 10 Iowa State

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Iowa State

Arizona State

No. 24 Arizona

11:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arizona

Game of the Day - No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State

If you're looking for a potential NCAA Tournament sleeper, No. 23 BYU is a very interesting pick. The Cougars were on the bubble in the middle of February but have climbed off of it by ripping off six straight wins, a run that includes a road victory at Arizona and the worst loss Kansas has ever received in the Bill Self era.

Tuesday night's trip to Ames against No. 10 Iowa State figures to be a strong test for BYU, whose so-so defense will have to slow down a high-flying Cyclones attack that averages over 80 points per game. T.J. Otzelberger will also want to see more consistency from his Cyclones, who bounced back from a brutal loss against Oklahoma State to blow out Arizona at home on Saturday.

Wednesday, March 5

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 13 Maryland

No. 17 Michigan

6:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Michigan

No. 5 Florida

No. 7 Alabama

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Alabama

No. 11 Clemson

Boston College

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Clemson

Colorado

No. 9 Texas Tech

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Texas Tech

No. 15 Missouri

Oklahoma

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+

Missouri

No. 12 Wisconsin

Minnesota

8:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Wisconsin

No. 20 Marquette

UConn

8:30 p.m. ET

FS1

UConn

No. 4 Tennessee

Ole Miss

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Tennessee

California

No. 13 Louisville

9:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Louisville

Game of the Day - No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama

When two SEC heavyweights in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament square off on the first Wednesday of March, it rates as must-see TV. Both No. 5 Florida and No. 7 Alabama split their games last week, but the pressure is much higher on the Crimson Tide, who are navigating a stretch of seven consecutive games against ranked teams to end the regular season.

That run has seen Alabama go 2-3 over the first five, securing home wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State, and they need to get at least a split this week to feel good about their chances to end up on the top line on Selection Sunday. Florida bounced back nicely from an upset loss at Georgia by blowing out Texas A&M at home and a win here would give them the inside track on the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Thursday, March 6

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 8 Michigan State

Iowa

8:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Michigan State

Friday, March 7

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 18 Purdue

Illinois

8:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Illinois

South Florida

No. 16 Memphis

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Memphis

Game of the Day - No. 18 Purdue at Illinois

The final FOX Friday night showcase is a compelling Big Ten matchup as No. 18 Purdue, which is struggling down the stretch, hits the road for their final regular season game against a very dangerous Illinois team. Injuries have hit the Fighting Illini hard of late but they put the conference on notice on Sunday with a 20-point demolition of then-No. 15 Michigan in Ann Arbor, serving as a reminder of how dangerous this Illinois team can be when it is clicking on all cylinders.

Points should also be plentiful in this matchup as both Purdue and Illinois are led by strong guard play and routinely score at least 80 in a game. The Boilermakers will have their work cut out for them in their final tuneup for the Big Ten Tournament while the Fighting Illini look to improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday, March 8

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 6 St. John's

No. 20 Marquette

12:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Marquette

No. 19 Kentucky

No. 15 Missouri

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kentucky

No. 25 Mississippi State

Arkansas

12:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Arkansas

Penn State

No. 12 Wisconsin

1:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Wisconsin

No. 10 Iowa State

Kansas State

1:30 p.m. ET

CBS

Iowa State

South Carolina

No. 4 Tennessee

2:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Tennessee

Stanford

No. 14 Louisville

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Louisville

No. 7 Alabama

No. 1 Auburn

2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Auburn

Northwestern

No. 13 Maryland

3:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Maryland

No. 22 Texas A&M

LSU

4:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Texas A&M

No. 24 Arizona

Kansas

4:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kansas

Ole Miss

No. 5 Florida

6:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Florida

Virginia Tech

No. 11 Clemson

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Clemson

No. 2 Duke

North Carolina

6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

No. 9 Texas Tech

Arizona State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Texas Tech

No. 3 Houston

Baylor

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Houston

Utah

No. 23 BYU

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

BYU

Game of the Day - No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn

The final Saturday of the college basketball regular season is loaded with a ton of great matchups but the encore to the Game of the Year has to be appointment viewing. When No. 7 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn met in Tuscaloosa last month, the first-ever 1 vs. 2 matchup in SEC history delivered an absolute classic filled with elite shotmaking, big runs, and highlight plays.

The rematch comes on senior day for the Tigers, who won that first meeting and are closing in on locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide would love nothing more than to ruin the atmosphere inside Neville Arena and get revenge for their own home loss in the previous meeting.

Sunday, March 9

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 17 Michigan

No. 8 Michigan State

12:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Michigan State

Game of the Day - No. 17 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

The only Top 25 action on Sunday could decide the Big Ten's regular season title if chalk holds during the week. If No. 17 Michigan defeats No. 13 Maryland at home on Wednesday, they will have a chance to secure at least a share of the Big Ten crown by getting revenge for a home loss to the Spartans in late February.

No. 8 Michigan State is absolutely cruising down the stretch, ripping off five consecutive wins entering the week to put themselves firmly in the conversation for a Top 2 seed on Selection Sunday. Tom Izzo's team runs 10-deep and all of them are contributors, making this game a good showcase of why Michigan State figures to be very dangerous in the dance.

Home/Mens College Basketball