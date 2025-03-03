College basketball picks for March 3-March 9: Predictions for every Top 25 game

The long road to the 2025 NCAA Tournament is almost over. The final week of the college basketball regular season is here for most conferences, with smaller leagues like the West Coast Conference and Missouri Valley already done as they begin their conference tournaments in the coming days.

Week 17 provided some dramatic buzzer-beating finishes but didn't shake up the new AP Top 25 too much. No new teams entered the poll but we did have some slight shuffling at the top as Florida's loss at Georgia dropped them two spots while Houston and Tennessee climbed past them to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

The big loser of last week was Texas A&M, which dipped 10 spots after falling twice to Vanderbilt at home and at Florida by 19. One team with a gripe is Michigan State, which stayed put at No. 8 despite riding a five-game winning streak that includes four consecutive victories against ranked teams.

How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with a look at the final Top 25 game predictions of the season, with extra attention paid to the given Game of the Day, which is italicized in the daily slate.

Week 18 College Basketball predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team

Monday, March 3

Away Team Home Team Time Network Prediction Wake Forest No. 2 Duke 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN Duke Kansas No. 3 Houston 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN Houston

Game of the Day - Wake Forest at No. 2 Duke

If you want to know why the ACC may only have three teams in the field on Selection Sunday, look no further than how Wake Forest has performed over the past few weeks. After beating SMU by 11 for its second-best win of the season, the Demon Deacons coughed up back-to-back games against bad NC State and Virginia teams before needing a massive rally to survive Notre Dame at home.

With their resumé in shambles, Wake Forest is in a must-win spot against No. 2 Duke, which has been steamrolling its ACC competition over the past few weeks. There will be some serious desperation from Wake Forest in this one but the odds of finding a way to slow down Cooper Flagg and company at Cameron Indoor Stadium appear slim.

Tuesday, March 4

Away Team Home Team Time Network Prediction LSU No. 19 Kentucky 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN2 Kentucky No. 16 Memphis UTSA 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ Memphis Rutgers No. 18 Purdue 7:00 p.m. ET Peacock Purdue Texas No. 25 Mississippi State 8:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Mississippi State No. 1 Auburn No. 22 Texas A&M 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN Auburn No. 23 BYU No. 10 Iowa State 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN2 Iowa State Arizona State No. 24 Arizona 11:00 p.m. ET ESPN Arizona

Game of the Day - No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State

If you're looking for a potential NCAA Tournament sleeper, No. 23 BYU is a very interesting pick. The Cougars were on the bubble in the middle of February but have climbed off of it by ripping off six straight wins, a run that includes a road victory at Arizona and the worst loss Kansas has ever received in the Bill Self era.

Tuesday night's trip to Ames against No. 10 Iowa State figures to be a strong test for BYU, whose so-so defense will have to slow down a high-flying Cyclones attack that averages over 80 points per game. T.J. Otzelberger will also want to see more consistency from his Cyclones, who bounced back from a brutal loss against Oklahoma State to blow out Arizona at home on Saturday.

Wednesday, March 5

Away Team Home Team Time Network Prediction No. 13 Maryland No. 17 Michigan 6:30 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Michigan No. 5 Florida No. 7 Alabama 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN2 Alabama No. 11 Clemson Boston College 7:00 p.m. ET ESPNU Clemson Colorado No. 9 Texas Tech 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ Texas Tech No. 15 Missouri Oklahoma 8:00 p.m. ET SEC Network+ Missouri No. 12 Wisconsin Minnesota 8:30 p.m. ET Big Ten Network Wisconsin No. 20 Marquette UConn 8:30 p.m. ET FS1 UConn No. 4 Tennessee Ole Miss 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN2 Tennessee California No. 13 Louisville 9:00 p.m. ET ACC Network Louisville

Game of the Day - No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama

When two SEC heavyweights in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament square off on the first Wednesday of March, it rates as must-see TV. Both No. 5 Florida and No. 7 Alabama split their games last week, but the pressure is much higher on the Crimson Tide, who are navigating a stretch of seven consecutive games against ranked teams to end the regular season.

That run has seen Alabama go 2-3 over the first five, securing home wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State, and they need to get at least a split this week to feel good about their chances to end up on the top line on Selection Sunday. Florida bounced back nicely from an upset loss at Georgia by blowing out Texas A&M at home and a win here would give them the inside track on the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Thursday, March 6

Away Team Home Team Time Network Prediction No. 8 Michigan State Iowa 8:00 p.m. ET FS1 Michigan State

Friday, March 7

Away Team Home Team Time Network Prediction No. 18 Purdue Illinois 8:00 p.m. ET FOX Illinois South Florida No. 16 Memphis 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN2 Memphis

Game of the Day - No. 18 Purdue at Illinois

The final FOX Friday night showcase is a compelling Big Ten matchup as No. 18 Purdue, which is struggling down the stretch, hits the road for their final regular season game against a very dangerous Illinois team. Injuries have hit the Fighting Illini hard of late but they put the conference on notice on Sunday with a 20-point demolition of then-No. 15 Michigan in Ann Arbor, serving as a reminder of how dangerous this Illinois team can be when it is clicking on all cylinders.

Points should also be plentiful in this matchup as both Purdue and Illinois are led by strong guard play and routinely score at least 80 in a game. The Boilermakers will have their work cut out for them in their final tuneup for the Big Ten Tournament while the Fighting Illini look to improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday, March 8

Away Team Home Team Time Network Prediction No. 6 St. John's No. 20 Marquette 12:00 p.m. ET FOX Marquette No. 19 Kentucky No. 15 Missouri 12:00 p.m. ET ESPN Kentucky No. 25 Mississippi State Arkansas 12:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Arkansas Penn State No. 12 Wisconsin 1:00 p.m. ET Peacock Wisconsin No. 10 Iowa State Kansas State 1:30 p.m. ET CBS Iowa State South Carolina No. 4 Tennessee 2:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Tennessee Stanford No. 14 Louisville 2:00 p.m. ET ESPNU Louisville No. 7 Alabama No. 1 Auburn 2:30 p.m. ET ESPN Auburn Northwestern No. 13 Maryland 3:00 p.m. ET Peacock Maryland No. 22 Texas A&M LSU 4:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Texas A&M No. 24 Arizona Kansas 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN Kansas Ole Miss No. 5 Florida 6:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Florida Virginia Tech No. 11 Clemson 6:00 p.m. ET ESPNU Clemson No. 2 Duke North Carolina 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN Duke No. 9 Texas Tech Arizona State 8:00 p.m. ET ESPNU Texas Tech No. 3 Houston Baylor 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN Houston Utah No. 23 BYU 10:00 p.m. ET ESPNU BYU

Game of the Day - No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn

The final Saturday of the college basketball regular season is loaded with a ton of great matchups but the encore to the Game of the Year has to be appointment viewing. When No. 7 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn met in Tuscaloosa last month, the first-ever 1 vs. 2 matchup in SEC history delivered an absolute classic filled with elite shotmaking, big runs, and highlight plays.

The rematch comes on senior day for the Tigers, who won that first meeting and are closing in on locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide would love nothing more than to ruin the atmosphere inside Neville Arena and get revenge for their own home loss in the previous meeting.

Sunday, March 9

Away Team Home Team Time Network Prediction No. 17 Michigan No. 8 Michigan State 12:00 p.m. ET CBS Michigan State

Game of the Day - No. 17 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

The only Top 25 action on Sunday could decide the Big Ten's regular season title if chalk holds during the week. If No. 17 Michigan defeats No. 13 Maryland at home on Wednesday, they will have a chance to secure at least a share of the Big Ten crown by getting revenge for a home loss to the Spartans in late February.

No. 8 Michigan State is absolutely cruising down the stretch, ripping off five consecutive wins entering the week to put themselves firmly in the conversation for a Top 2 seed on Selection Sunday. Tom Izzo's team runs 10-deep and all of them are contributors, making this game a good showcase of why Michigan State figures to be very dangerous in the dance.