College basketball picks for March 3-March 9: Predictions for every Top 25 game

The long road to the 2025 NCAA Tournament is almost over. The final week of the college basketball regular season is here for most conferences, with smaller leagues like the West Coast Conference and Missouri Valley already done as they begin their conference tournaments in the coming days.
Week 17 provided some dramatic buzzer-beating finishes but didn't shake up the new AP Top 25 too much. No new teams entered the poll but we did have some slight shuffling at the top as Florida's loss at Georgia dropped them two spots while Houston and Tennessee climbed past them to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
The big loser of last week was Texas A&M, which dipped 10 spots after falling twice to Vanderbilt at home and at Florida by 19. One team with a gripe is Michigan State, which stayed put at No. 8 despite riding a five-game winning streak that includes four consecutive victories against ranked teams.
How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with a look at the final Top 25 game predictions of the season, with extra attention paid to the given Game of the Day, which is italicized in the daily slate.
Week 18 College Basketball predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team
Monday, March 3
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Wake Forest
No. 2 Duke
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
Kansas
No. 3 Houston
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Houston
Game of the Day - Wake Forest at No. 2 Duke
If you want to know why the ACC may only have three teams in the field on Selection Sunday, look no further than how Wake Forest has performed over the past few weeks. After beating SMU by 11 for its second-best win of the season, the Demon Deacons coughed up back-to-back games against bad NC State and Virginia teams before needing a massive rally to survive Notre Dame at home.
With their resumé in shambles, Wake Forest is in a must-win spot against No. 2 Duke, which has been steamrolling its ACC competition over the past few weeks. There will be some serious desperation from Wake Forest in this one but the odds of finding a way to slow down Cooper Flagg and company at Cameron Indoor Stadium appear slim.
Tuesday, March 4
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
LSU
No. 19 Kentucky
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Kentucky
No. 16 Memphis
UTSA
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Memphis
Rutgers
No. 18 Purdue
7:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Purdue
Texas
No. 25 Mississippi State
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Mississippi State
No. 1 Auburn
No. 22 Texas A&M
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Auburn
No. 23 BYU
No. 10 Iowa State
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Iowa State
Arizona State
No. 24 Arizona
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Arizona
Game of the Day - No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State
If you're looking for a potential NCAA Tournament sleeper, No. 23 BYU is a very interesting pick. The Cougars were on the bubble in the middle of February but have climbed off of it by ripping off six straight wins, a run that includes a road victory at Arizona and the worst loss Kansas has ever received in the Bill Self era.
Tuesday night's trip to Ames against No. 10 Iowa State figures to be a strong test for BYU, whose so-so defense will have to slow down a high-flying Cyclones attack that averages over 80 points per game. T.J. Otzelberger will also want to see more consistency from his Cyclones, who bounced back from a brutal loss against Oklahoma State to blow out Arizona at home on Saturday.
Wednesday, March 5
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 13 Maryland
No. 17 Michigan
6:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Michigan
No. 5 Florida
No. 7 Alabama
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Alabama
No. 11 Clemson
Boston College
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Clemson
Colorado
No. 9 Texas Tech
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Texas Tech
No. 15 Missouri
Oklahoma
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Missouri
No. 12 Wisconsin
Minnesota
8:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Wisconsin
No. 20 Marquette
UConn
8:30 p.m. ET
FS1
UConn
No. 4 Tennessee
Ole Miss
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Tennessee
California
No. 13 Louisville
9:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Louisville
Game of the Day - No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama
When two SEC heavyweights in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament square off on the first Wednesday of March, it rates as must-see TV. Both No. 5 Florida and No. 7 Alabama split their games last week, but the pressure is much higher on the Crimson Tide, who are navigating a stretch of seven consecutive games against ranked teams to end the regular season.
That run has seen Alabama go 2-3 over the first five, securing home wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State, and they need to get at least a split this week to feel good about their chances to end up on the top line on Selection Sunday. Florida bounced back nicely from an upset loss at Georgia by blowing out Texas A&M at home and a win here would give them the inside track on the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
Thursday, March 6
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 8 Michigan State
Iowa
8:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Michigan State
Friday, March 7
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 18 Purdue
Illinois
8:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Illinois
South Florida
No. 16 Memphis
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Memphis
Game of the Day - No. 18 Purdue at Illinois
The final FOX Friday night showcase is a compelling Big Ten matchup as No. 18 Purdue, which is struggling down the stretch, hits the road for their final regular season game against a very dangerous Illinois team. Injuries have hit the Fighting Illini hard of late but they put the conference on notice on Sunday with a 20-point demolition of then-No. 15 Michigan in Ann Arbor, serving as a reminder of how dangerous this Illinois team can be when it is clicking on all cylinders.
Points should also be plentiful in this matchup as both Purdue and Illinois are led by strong guard play and routinely score at least 80 in a game. The Boilermakers will have their work cut out for them in their final tuneup for the Big Ten Tournament while the Fighting Illini look to improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Saturday, March 8
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 6 St. John's
No. 20 Marquette
12:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Marquette
No. 19 Kentucky
No. 15 Missouri
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kentucky
No. 25 Mississippi State
Arkansas
12:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Arkansas
Penn State
No. 12 Wisconsin
1:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Wisconsin
No. 10 Iowa State
Kansas State
1:30 p.m. ET
CBS
Iowa State
South Carolina
No. 4 Tennessee
2:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Tennessee
Stanford
No. 14 Louisville
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Louisville
No. 7 Alabama
No. 1 Auburn
2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Auburn
Northwestern
No. 13 Maryland
3:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Maryland
No. 22 Texas A&M
LSU
4:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Texas A&M
No. 24 Arizona
Kansas
4:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kansas
Ole Miss
No. 5 Florida
6:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Florida
Virginia Tech
No. 11 Clemson
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Clemson
No. 2 Duke
North Carolina
6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
No. 9 Texas Tech
Arizona State
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Texas Tech
No. 3 Houston
Baylor
10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Houston
Utah
No. 23 BYU
10:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
BYU
Game of the Day - No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn
The final Saturday of the college basketball regular season is loaded with a ton of great matchups but the encore to the Game of the Year has to be appointment viewing. When No. 7 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn met in Tuscaloosa last month, the first-ever 1 vs. 2 matchup in SEC history delivered an absolute classic filled with elite shotmaking, big runs, and highlight plays.
The rematch comes on senior day for the Tigers, who won that first meeting and are closing in on locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide would love nothing more than to ruin the atmosphere inside Neville Arena and get revenge for their own home loss in the previous meeting.
Sunday, March 9
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 17 Michigan
No. 8 Michigan State
12:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Michigan State
Game of the Day - No. 17 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State
The only Top 25 action on Sunday could decide the Big Ten's regular season title if chalk holds during the week. If No. 17 Michigan defeats No. 13 Maryland at home on Wednesday, they will have a chance to secure at least a share of the Big Ten crown by getting revenge for a home loss to the Spartans in late February.
No. 8 Michigan State is absolutely cruising down the stretch, ripping off five consecutive wins entering the week to put themselves firmly in the conversation for a Top 2 seed on Selection Sunday. Tom Izzo's team runs 10-deep and all of them are contributors, making this game a good showcase of why Michigan State figures to be very dangerous in the dance.