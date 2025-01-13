Fansided

College basketball picks and predictions for every Top 25 game: Auburn tops out

Tennessee's loss proved to be Auburn's gain as the Tigers climbed to the top of the AP Top 25 this week for just the second time in program history. How will they and the other ranked teams fare in their games this week?

By Mike Phillips

Auburn v South Carolina
Auburn v South Carolina / Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages
The SEC has been a dominant force in the AP Top 25 all season long and their presence at the top of the polls didn't end after Tennessee's historic loss to Florida last week. As most projected after last week's results, Auburn is on top of the polls for just the second time in program history as one of a whopping nine SEC schools in this week's poll.

The most notable newcomer is Georgia, which checks in at No. 23 after upsets of Kentucky and Oklahoma to mark their first entry into the AP Top 25 since 2011. How will they and the rest of the ranked teams fare this week? Read on to find out, with italicized games receiving extra attention as the respective Game of the Day below the daily predictions.

Week 11 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Team

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 15 Mississippi State

No. 1 Auburn

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Auburn

No. 21 Ole Miss

No. 4 Alabama

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Alabama

No. 7 Marquette

DePaul

7:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Marquette

No. 11 Texas A&M

No. 8 Kentucky

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Kentucky

No. 19 Illinois

Indiana

7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Illinois

Miami

No. 3 Duke

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

Missouri

No. 5 Florida

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Florida

Ohio State

No. 24 Wisconsin

9:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Wisconsin

No. 25 Baylor

Arizona

11:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arizona

Game Of The Day - No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 8 Kentucky

The SEC has another stacked slate on Tuesday but the best game of the bunch comes at Rupp Arena as No. 11 Texas A&M hits the road to take on No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington. These teams both split their two games last week, although the Aggies' hard-fought loss against Alabama was more forgiveable than the Wildcats laying an egg at Georgia.

The Aggies have been the more consistent team this season while Kentucky has the ability to either look like world beaters or not show up at all for games. Expect this contest to go down to the wire if the Wildcats are on their game with a showdown of star guards between Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV and Kentucky's Otega Oweh.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 9 Kansas

No. 2 Iowa State

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Iowa State

Penn State

No. 12 Michigan State

7:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Michigan State

No. 23 Georgia

No. 6 Tennessee

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Tennessee

West Virginia

No. 10 Houston

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Houston

No. 17 Purdue

Washington

9:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Purdue

No. 22 Utah State

UNLV

11:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Utah State

Game Of The Day - No. 9 Kansas At No. 2 Iowa State

Any battle involving two Top 10 teams from the Big 12 skyrockets to the top of viewing priorities and Wednesday offers up the league's two best teams. While Kansas entered the year as the preseason favorites, they have fallen behind a dominant Iowa State side that is 14-1 on the year with its lone loss coming by a bucket against Auburn at the Maui Invitational back in November.

The Cyclones love to run and gun, averaging 86.2 points per game (good for 12th in the nation) and can match that unit with a defense that is ranked 10th in the country in efficiency according to KenPom. The Jayhawks have the capability of matching this style of play but have slipped up more often, making this result more important for them if they hope to secure a regular season conference title.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 18 Memphis

Temple

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Memphis

No. 20 Michigan

Minnesota

7:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Michigan

No. 16 Gonzaga

Oregon State

11:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga

Saturday, Jan. 18

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 4 Alabama

No. 8 Kentucky

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Alabama

No. 10 Houston

UCF

12:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Houston

Creighton

No. 14 UCONN

12:00 p.m. ET

FOX

UCONN

No. 1 Auburn

No. 23 Georgia

1:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Auburn

Kansas State

No. 9 Kansas

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Kansas

Xavier

No. 7 Marquette

2:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Marquette

No. 17 Purdue

No. 13 Oregon

3:00 p.m. ET

NBC
Peacock

Oregon

No. 24 Wisconsin

USC

3:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Wisconsin

No. 6 Tennessee

Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Tennessee

Texas

No. 5 Florida

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Florida

No. 2 Iowa State

West Virginia

5:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

West Virginia

No. 21 Ole Miss

No. 15 Mississippi State

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Mississippi State

No. 3 Duke

Boston College

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

LSU

No. 11 Texas A&M

8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Texas A&M

Santa Clara

No. 16 Gonzaga

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Gonzaga

Game Of The Day - No. 4 Alabama At No. 8 Kentucky

This week is a huge one for Kentucky, which hosts two ranked SEC foes at home and needs to find a way to at least split the games to maintain their lofty position in the rankings. Saturday's tilt against Alabama promises to be a fun shootout as both offenses are capable of going into the 90s with ease and play at a fast tempo.

This game also offers a rare revenge opportunity for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide, which gave up 117 points the last time these teams met at Rupp Arena in February of 2024. Expect a highly focused Alabama group as they try to get back in the win column in Lexington, where they have gone just 10-57 all time with their only road victory since 2006 coming at Rupp three years ago.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 19 Illinois

No. 12 Michigan State

12:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Michigan State

Northwestern

No. 20 Michigan

2:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Michigan

No. 18 Memphis

Charlotte

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Memphis

TCU

No. 25 Baylor

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Baylor

Game Of The Day - No. 19 Illinois At No. 12 Michigan State

Something just feels right about having CBS' Big Ten Sunday game be a contest with high stakes for the league's top teams. Illinois and Michigan State have been two of the conference's most consistent teams this season and will meet in East Lansing at high noon for the first of two meetings that will go a long way in determining the conference's regular season title.

Both sides have tested themselves with tough non-conference schedules but the Fighting Illini have accomplished more to date, although their two league losses leave them trailing the Spartans in the conference standings. Michigan State has also done well to re-establish their dominance at the Breslin Center, entering the week a perfect 8-0 at home, and they will need the backing of their fans to withstand a battle-tested Illinois side that has gone toe-to-toe with Alabama and Tennessee while looking more than capable of beating either strong SEC foe.

