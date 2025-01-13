College basketball picks and predictions for every Top 25 game: Auburn tops out
The SEC has been a dominant force in the AP Top 25 all season long and their presence at the top of the polls didn't end after Tennessee's historic loss to Florida last week. As most projected after last week's results, Auburn is on top of the polls for just the second time in program history as one of a whopping nine SEC schools in this week's poll.
The most notable newcomer is Georgia, which checks in at No. 23 after upsets of Kentucky and Oklahoma to mark their first entry into the AP Top 25 since 2011. How will they and the rest of the ranked teams fare this week? Read on to find out, with italicized games receiving extra attention as the respective Game of the Day below the daily predictions.
Week 11 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Team
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 15 Mississippi State
No. 1 Auburn
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Auburn
No. 21 Ole Miss
No. 4 Alabama
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Alabama
No. 7 Marquette
DePaul
7:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Marquette
No. 11 Texas A&M
No. 8 Kentucky
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Kentucky
No. 19 Illinois
Indiana
7:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Illinois
Miami
No. 3 Duke
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
Missouri
No. 5 Florida
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Florida
Ohio State
No. 24 Wisconsin
9:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Wisconsin
No. 25 Baylor
Arizona
11:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Arizona
Game Of The Day - No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 8 Kentucky
The SEC has another stacked slate on Tuesday but the best game of the bunch comes at Rupp Arena as No. 11 Texas A&M hits the road to take on No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington. These teams both split their two games last week, although the Aggies' hard-fought loss against Alabama was more forgiveable than the Wildcats laying an egg at Georgia.
The Aggies have been the more consistent team this season while Kentucky has the ability to either look like world beaters or not show up at all for games. Expect this contest to go down to the wire if the Wildcats are on their game with a showdown of star guards between Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV and Kentucky's Otega Oweh.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 9 Kansas
No. 2 Iowa State
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Iowa State
Penn State
No. 12 Michigan State
7:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Michigan State
No. 23 Georgia
No. 6 Tennessee
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Tennessee
West Virginia
No. 10 Houston
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Houston
No. 17 Purdue
Washington
9:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Purdue
No. 22 Utah State
UNLV
11:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Utah State
Game Of The Day - No. 9 Kansas At No. 2 Iowa State
Any battle involving two Top 10 teams from the Big 12 skyrockets to the top of viewing priorities and Wednesday offers up the league's two best teams. While Kansas entered the year as the preseason favorites, they have fallen behind a dominant Iowa State side that is 14-1 on the year with its lone loss coming by a bucket against Auburn at the Maui Invitational back in November.
The Cyclones love to run and gun, averaging 86.2 points per game (good for 12th in the nation) and can match that unit with a defense that is ranked 10th in the country in efficiency according to KenPom. The Jayhawks have the capability of matching this style of play but have slipped up more often, making this result more important for them if they hope to secure a regular season conference title.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 18 Memphis
Temple
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Memphis
No. 20 Michigan
Minnesota
7:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Michigan
No. 16 Gonzaga
Oregon State
11:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Gonzaga
Saturday, Jan. 18
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 4 Alabama
No. 8 Kentucky
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Alabama
No. 10 Houston
UCF
12:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Houston
Creighton
No. 14 UCONN
12:00 p.m. ET
FOX
UCONN
No. 1 Auburn
No. 23 Georgia
1:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Auburn
Kansas State
No. 9 Kansas
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Kansas
Xavier
No. 7 Marquette
2:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Marquette
No. 17 Purdue
No. 13 Oregon
3:00 p.m. ET
NBC
Oregon
No. 24 Wisconsin
USC
3:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Wisconsin
No. 6 Tennessee
Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Tennessee
Texas
No. 5 Florida
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Florida
No. 2 Iowa State
West Virginia
5:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
West Virginia
No. 21 Ole Miss
No. 15 Mississippi State
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Mississippi State
No. 3 Duke
Boston College
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
LSU
No. 11 Texas A&M
8:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Texas A&M
Santa Clara
No. 16 Gonzaga
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Gonzaga
Game Of The Day - No. 4 Alabama At No. 8 Kentucky
This week is a huge one for Kentucky, which hosts two ranked SEC foes at home and needs to find a way to at least split the games to maintain their lofty position in the rankings. Saturday's tilt against Alabama promises to be a fun shootout as both offenses are capable of going into the 90s with ease and play at a fast tempo.
This game also offers a rare revenge opportunity for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide, which gave up 117 points the last time these teams met at Rupp Arena in February of 2024. Expect a highly focused Alabama group as they try to get back in the win column in Lexington, where they have gone just 10-57 all time with their only road victory since 2006 coming at Rupp three years ago.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 19 Illinois
No. 12 Michigan State
12:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Michigan State
Northwestern
No. 20 Michigan
2:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Michigan
No. 18 Memphis
Charlotte
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Memphis
TCU
No. 25 Baylor
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Baylor
Game Of The Day - No. 19 Illinois At No. 12 Michigan State
Something just feels right about having CBS' Big Ten Sunday game be a contest with high stakes for the league's top teams. Illinois and Michigan State have been two of the conference's most consistent teams this season and will meet in East Lansing at high noon for the first of two meetings that will go a long way in determining the conference's regular season title.
Both sides have tested themselves with tough non-conference schedules but the Fighting Illini have accomplished more to date, although their two league losses leave them trailing the Spartans in the conference standings. Michigan State has also done well to re-establish their dominance at the Breslin Center, entering the week a perfect 8-0 at home, and they will need the backing of their fans to withstand a battle-tested Illinois side that has gone toe-to-toe with Alabama and Tennessee while looking more than capable of beating either strong SEC foe.