Fansided

College basketball picks: Predictions for every Top 25 game this week

Conference play is underway in college basketball and early returns have shaken up the AP Top 25. How will the newly ranked teams fare in their matchups over the next seven days?

By Mike Phillips

Arkansas v Tennessee
Arkansas v Tennessee / Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The long wait is over for college basketball fans as conference play is back in full swing. While we did get a few teaser weeks of league play back in December, the flip of the calendar over to January has set the stage for a full slate of conference games from now through Selection Sunday, and the results should prove instrumental to determining the 68 teams set to participate in March Madness.

Last week's action saw some big results, including the first loss of the year for Oklahoma and a shocking loss for Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in its Big 12 opener against West Virginia, resulting in some movement in the middle of this week's AP Top 25 poll. How will the newly ranked squads fare in their games this week? Read on to find out and look out for detailed breakdowns on games listed in italics, which are the best game of the given day.

Week 10 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Team

Monday, Jan. 6

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

TCU

No. 12 Houston

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Houston

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 1 Tennessee

No. 8 Florida

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Florida

Pittsburgh

No. 4 Duke

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

No. 6 Kentucky

Georgia

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Kentucky

Arizona

No. 21 West Virginia

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

West Virginia

Utah

No. 3 Iowa State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

Georgetown

No. 7 Marquette

8:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Marquette

No. 2 Auburn

Texas

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Auburn

No. 14 Mississippi State

Vanderbilt

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Mississippi State

No. 24 Michigan

No. 22 UCLA

10:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

UCLA

No. 25 Utah State

San Jose State

10:00 p.m. ET

Mountain West Network

Utah State

Game Of The Day - No. 1 Tennessee At No. 8 Florida

There is just one undefeated team left in college basketball on the men's side in Tennessee, which is clinging to its top spot in the polls thanks to the zero on the right side of its record. Going through the SEC meat grinder with a perfect season is asking for a big challenge, and that zero could disappear as soon as Tuesday night with the Volunteers' road trip to No. 8 Florida.

The Gators acquitted themselves well in a 106-100 loss against Kentucky on Saturday and will be desperate to avoid an 0-2 start in league play. There is plenty of scoring talent on Florida's side, headlined by star guard Walter Clayton Jr, and they will be very capable of ending the last perfect season in college hoops with a victory here.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 9 UCONN

Villanova

6:30 p.m. ET

FS1

UCONN

No. 5 Alabama

South Carolina

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Alabama

No. 23 Ole Miss

Arkansas

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Arkansas

No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 17 Oklahoma

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Texas A&M

Arizona State

No. 11 Kansas

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Kansas

Penn State

No. 13 Illinois

9:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Illinois

San Diego

No. 18 Gonzaga

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Gonzaga

Game Of The Day - No. 10 Texas A&M At No. 17 Oklahoma

The SEC takes the spotlight for a second straight day as No. 10 Texas A&M heads to Norman to take on No. 17 Oklahoma in the only matchup involving ranked teams of the night. Texas A&M has looked like a dominant force for most of the season, showcasing their ability to compete with the nation's top teams, but this game is more of a referendum on how good the Sooners actually are.

Oklahoma played a pillow-soft non-conference schedule and were steamrolled in their SEC opener last week, losing 107-79 against Alabama. While that game was on the road, the Sooners didn't look like they belonged on the same floor as the Crimson Tide, making this home date with the Aggies an important bounce back spot if we are to believe that they will be a legitimate power in their new conference.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 15 Oregon

Ohio State

6:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Oregon

No. 20 Purdue

Rutgers

6:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Rutgers

Washington

No. 16 Michigan State

8:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Michigan State

Game Of The Day - No. 15 Oregon At Ohio State

The Big Ten takes center stage on Thursday with a trio of games involving ranked foes but the most interesting matchup comes in Columbus, where Oregon will need to travel nearly 2,500 miles for a clash with the Buckeyes. The long flight could serve as an equalizer between the Ducks, who have been the conference's most consistent team this season, and a game Buckeyes team that is capable of hanging with anyone when they're at their best.

Ohio State fought Michigan State to the wire on Friday night and lost a tight game, making them hungry for a conference win to avoid falling too far into the middle of the pack in a deep Big Ten. The Ducks are coming off a tough week where they were blown out at home by Illinois and narrowly beat Maryland, which could make them a bit sluggish in this spot.

Friday, Jan. 10

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 22 UCLA

Maryland

8:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Maryland

Saturday, Jan. 11

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Notre Dame

No. 4 Duke

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

USC

No. 13 Illinois

12:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Illinois

No. 2 Auburn

South Carolina

1:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Auburn

No. 3 Iowa State

Texas Tech

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Texas Tech

No. 9 UCONN

Georgetown

2:00 p.m. ET

FOX

UCONN

No. 11 Kansas

Cincinnati

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Kansas

East Carolina

No. 19 Memphis

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Memphis

No. 8 Florida

Arkansas

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Florida

No. 1 Tennessee

Texas

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Tennessee

No. 12 Houston

Kansas State

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Houston

No. 17 Oklahoma

Georgia

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Oklahoma

LSU

No. 23 Ole Miss

6:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Ole Miss

No. 5 Alabama

No. 10 Texas A&M

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Texas A&M

No. 6 Kentucky

No. 14 Mississippi State

8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Mississippi State

Washington State

No. 18 Gonzaga

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Gonzaga

Boise State

No. 25 Utah State

9:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Utah State

Game Of The Day - No. 5 Alabama At No. 10 Texas A&M

While there will be plenty of eyeballs tuned towards the NFL playoffs on Saturday, the SEC will be serving up great college hoops clashes throughout the day. The headliner comes at 8:00 as No. 5 Alabama heads to College Station to take on No. 10 Texas A&M in a contrast of styles between two Top 10 squads.

While the Crimson Tide like to run and gun in a more NBA style attack, the Aggies prefer to grind teams and use their defensive ability to keep possessions limited. Whoever is able to impose their will on their opponent most effectively will come out on top in this game.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 16 Michigan State

Northwestern

12:00 p.m. ET

FOX

Michigan State

Nebraska

No. 20 Purdue

12:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Purdue

Washington

No. 24 Michigan

2:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Michigan

No. 21 West Virginia

Colorado

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

West Virginia

No. 15 Oregon

Penn State

4:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Oregon

feed

Home/Mens College Basketball