College basketball picks: Predictions for every Top 25 game this week
The long wait is over for college basketball fans as conference play is back in full swing. While we did get a few teaser weeks of league play back in December, the flip of the calendar over to January has set the stage for a full slate of conference games from now through Selection Sunday, and the results should prove instrumental to determining the 68 teams set to participate in March Madness.
Last week's action saw some big results, including the first loss of the year for Oklahoma and a shocking loss for Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in its Big 12 opener against West Virginia, resulting in some movement in the middle of this week's AP Top 25 poll. How will the newly ranked squads fare in their games this week? Read on to find out and look out for detailed breakdowns on games listed in italics, which are the best game of the given day.
Week 10 College Basketball Predictions For Every Top 25 Team
Monday, Jan. 6
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
TCU
No. 12 Houston
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Houston
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 1 Tennessee
No. 8 Florida
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Florida
Pittsburgh
No. 4 Duke
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
No. 6 Kentucky
Georgia
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Kentucky
Arizona
No. 21 West Virginia
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
West Virginia
Utah
No. 3 Iowa State
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Iowa State
Georgetown
No. 7 Marquette
8:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Marquette
No. 2 Auburn
Texas
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Auburn
No. 14 Mississippi State
Vanderbilt
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Mississippi State
No. 24 Michigan
No. 22 UCLA
10:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
UCLA
No. 25 Utah State
San Jose State
10:00 p.m. ET
Mountain West Network
Utah State
Game Of The Day - No. 1 Tennessee At No. 8 Florida
There is just one undefeated team left in college basketball on the men's side in Tennessee, which is clinging to its top spot in the polls thanks to the zero on the right side of its record. Going through the SEC meat grinder with a perfect season is asking for a big challenge, and that zero could disappear as soon as Tuesday night with the Volunteers' road trip to No. 8 Florida.
The Gators acquitted themselves well in a 106-100 loss against Kentucky on Saturday and will be desperate to avoid an 0-2 start in league play. There is plenty of scoring talent on Florida's side, headlined by star guard Walter Clayton Jr, and they will be very capable of ending the last perfect season in college hoops with a victory here.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 9 UCONN
Villanova
6:30 p.m. ET
FS1
UCONN
No. 5 Alabama
South Carolina
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Alabama
No. 23 Ole Miss
Arkansas
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Arkansas
No. 10 Texas A&M
No. 17 Oklahoma
9:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Texas A&M
Arizona State
No. 11 Kansas
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Kansas
Penn State
No. 13 Illinois
9:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Illinois
San Diego
No. 18 Gonzaga
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Gonzaga
Game Of The Day - No. 10 Texas A&M At No. 17 Oklahoma
The SEC takes the spotlight for a second straight day as No. 10 Texas A&M heads to Norman to take on No. 17 Oklahoma in the only matchup involving ranked teams of the night. Texas A&M has looked like a dominant force for most of the season, showcasing their ability to compete with the nation's top teams, but this game is more of a referendum on how good the Sooners actually are.
Oklahoma played a pillow-soft non-conference schedule and were steamrolled in their SEC opener last week, losing 107-79 against Alabama. While that game was on the road, the Sooners didn't look like they belonged on the same floor as the Crimson Tide, making this home date with the Aggies an important bounce back spot if we are to believe that they will be a legitimate power in their new conference.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 15 Oregon
Ohio State
6:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Oregon
No. 20 Purdue
Rutgers
6:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Rutgers
Washington
No. 16 Michigan State
8:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Michigan State
Game Of The Day - No. 15 Oregon At Ohio State
The Big Ten takes center stage on Thursday with a trio of games involving ranked foes but the most interesting matchup comes in Columbus, where Oregon will need to travel nearly 2,500 miles for a clash with the Buckeyes. The long flight could serve as an equalizer between the Ducks, who have been the conference's most consistent team this season, and a game Buckeyes team that is capable of hanging with anyone when they're at their best.
Ohio State fought Michigan State to the wire on Friday night and lost a tight game, making them hungry for a conference win to avoid falling too far into the middle of the pack in a deep Big Ten. The Ducks are coming off a tough week where they were blown out at home by Illinois and narrowly beat Maryland, which could make them a bit sluggish in this spot.
Friday, Jan. 10
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 22 UCLA
Maryland
8:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Maryland
Saturday, Jan. 11
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Notre Dame
No. 4 Duke
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
USC
No. 13 Illinois
12:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Illinois
No. 2 Auburn
South Carolina
1:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Auburn
No. 3 Iowa State
Texas Tech
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Texas Tech
No. 9 UCONN
Georgetown
2:00 p.m. ET
FOX
UCONN
No. 11 Kansas
Cincinnati
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kansas
East Carolina
No. 19 Memphis
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Memphis
No. 8 Florida
Arkansas
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Florida
No. 1 Tennessee
Texas
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Tennessee
No. 12 Houston
Kansas State
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Houston
No. 17 Oklahoma
Georgia
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Oklahoma
LSU
No. 23 Ole Miss
6:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Ole Miss
No. 5 Alabama
No. 10 Texas A&M
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Texas A&M
No. 6 Kentucky
No. 14 Mississippi State
8:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Mississippi State
Washington State
No. 18 Gonzaga
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Gonzaga
Boise State
No. 25 Utah State
9:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Utah State
Game Of The Day - No. 5 Alabama At No. 10 Texas A&M
While there will be plenty of eyeballs tuned towards the NFL playoffs on Saturday, the SEC will be serving up great college hoops clashes throughout the day. The headliner comes at 8:00 as No. 5 Alabama heads to College Station to take on No. 10 Texas A&M in a contrast of styles between two Top 10 squads.
While the Crimson Tide like to run and gun in a more NBA style attack, the Aggies prefer to grind teams and use their defensive ability to keep possessions limited. Whoever is able to impose their will on their opponent most effectively will come out on top in this game.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 16 Michigan State
Northwestern
12:00 p.m. ET
FOX
Michigan State
Nebraska
No. 20 Purdue
12:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Purdue
Washington
No. 24 Michigan
2:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Michigan
No. 21 West Virginia
Colorado
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
West Virginia
No. 15 Oregon
Penn State
4:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Oregon