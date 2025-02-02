Projected college basketball rankings after Kansas, Iowa State, Michigan State all upset
The Feb. 1 college basketball slate was one of the best we've gotten all season. Naturally, that meant plenty of upsets, as top-ranked teams duked it out with quality conference opponents — and fell at an alarming rate.
No. 8 Tennessee beat No. 5 Florida early in the day to set the tone. That's bound to shake up the top 10 on next week's AP poll. Later in the afternoon, however, the real stunners began unfolding.
Seven ranked teams picked up an L before dinnertime on the East Coast. In addition to the Gators, No. 3 Iowa State, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 11 Kansas, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 21 Louisville, and No. 24 Vanderbilt all met their demise. Some of these losses were less shocking than others — Vegas actually favored Baylor over Kansas, for example — but when more than a fifth of the AP poll gets unseated in the same afternoon, it's a lot to process.
Iowa State's 19-point home loss to Kansas State ended a 29-game Cyclones win streak in Hilton Coliseum. The Jayhawks' loss to Baylor is their second major setback within a week. Houston toppled Kansas last Saturday. Michigan State, meanwhile, has not lost since November. That is a huge statement from a USC program in flux, and a bad misstep from Tom Izzo's squad.
Here are how the projected rankings shape up after a hectic day of hoops.
- Auburn Tigers
- Duke Blue Devils
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Houston Cougars
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Florida Gators
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Michigan State Spartans
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Texas A&M Aggies
- St. John's Red Storm
- Memphis Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- UConn Huskies
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Michigan Wolverines
- Maryland Terrapins
There are a lot of moving parts here, obviously. Iowa State's loss was the most galling, but also probably the least impactful on the standings. This Cyclones team has been dominant all season and has the seventh-best net rating at KenPom.
Michigan State, at 18-3, shouldn't tumble too far either based on the scale of their success in the months prior to Saturday's heartbreaker. The Spartans' resume is not the strongest at first glance, but Tom Izzo has earned the benefit of the doubt over the years, and this Michigan State team tends to win the games it's supposed to, with a few (rare, obviously) exceptions.
Kansas has wins over Duke, Michigan State, and North Carolina boosting its case, but with six L's on the ledger — including top-10 stinkers against Houston and Iowa State — the hits are beginning to stack up. The Jayhawks' strength of schedule and BPI are rock-solid, but Bill Self's group is inviting skepticism at this point.