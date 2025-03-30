College basketball Reddit reacts to Florida’s late comeback win over Texas Tech

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators are heading to the Final Four after beating No. 3 seed Texas Tech, 84-79. That final scoreline doesn't tell you anything about what a surprise that outcome actually was.

Red Raiders led by nine points with 3:14 remaining. They had taken control midway through the second half after outplaying the Gators for much of the game.

Much like Texas Tech and Florida fans in San Francisco, fans of all sorts of teams on r/CollegeBasketball went through a March Madness rollercoaster.

College Basketball Reddit's best reactions to Florida comeback over Texas Tech

"Why are so many people in this thread calling game already??? It's a 7 point tournament game with a lot of time left," Duke fan backupmonk wrote.

Truthfully, people were calling it because that's how much better Texas Tech looked than Florida. The Gators didn't look like they had it in them.

Anyone who turned off the game or stepped away, returned to an unexpected scoreline, like iwouldpuntnow:

"Goddammit, dog got out and I missed the last 7 minutes. The f*** happened?!"

Fortunes changed drastically with three minutes left. Everything flipped when the Gators knocked down three triples in a row over the course of about a minute. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders missed the front end of two one-and-ones. Florida took a 78-77 lead with 59 seconds left on a fourth-straight 3-pointer and that was all she wrote.

Depending on your perspective, it was either a heroic comeback or a massive choke job.

"I would never recover if I was a Tech fan. Choke doesn’t even feel like a strong enough word to describe what just happened," said Fantastic-Lie52.

"The reports of my death is greatly exaggerated," said Florida fan hold_your_fire.

"The classic number 1 seed underdog mentality," said Greatness46.

Arkansas fans, who watched their team blow a 16-point lead to these same Red Raiders in the Sweet 16, had a unique perspective.

"Wow imagine blowing a double digit second half lead! Embarrassing! Glad Arkansas never does that," said Archoniks.

"From a fan from a team that likes to blow leads: game recognizes game," said HumanFromTexas.

"Not so fun, is it Tech?" said FawkesBridge.

While Florida fans get to look ahead to a matchup with Auburn or Michigan. Texas Tech fans are left with a slew of what-ifs.

"7-13 vs 25-27 in FTs. There’s your game folks," wrote Achilles1318. "Make your f****** free throws."

Sometimes it really is that simple.