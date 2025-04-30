These college basketball stars are already on the WNBA roster bubble

The WNBA Draft is filled with joy as players are selected to teams, but reality sets in quick as training camp starts. Often, teams do not have the space on their rosters to sign all rookies to a full season contract. This means training camp is filled with disappointing cuts and young players are left to figure out the next steps of their basketball careers.

With WNBA rosters capped at 12 players, and most teams only keeping 11 players on to start the season in order to have more cap flexibility, nearly half of the training camp roster gets cut. Here are some rookies who definitely have the skill to be on these rosters and will be competing for these final WNBA spots.

Bree Hall, Indiana Fever

Bree Hall was drafted 20th overall this year to the Indiana Fever out of South Carolina. Dawn Staley is known for producing WNBA talent, and it's rare for a Gamecock alum to go undrafted. Hall's future on the Fever isn't a certainty, though, given their veteran roster and young talent. Indiana focused on surrounding Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston with experienced players who will help them sharpen their immense skill. Due to this, there are not many spaces at the end of the roster for rookie talent. Bree Hall averaged 5.8 points per game in her four seasons with the Gamecocks, winning two National Championships.

Yvonne Ejim, Indiana Fever

Yvonne Ejim was also drafted by the Indiana Fever, as the 33rd overall pick. The Canadian forward played five seasons at Gonzaga, winning a Mid-Major Player of the Year award, two West Coast Conference Player of the Year Awards and 2 WCC Defensive Player of the Year Awards. She also has international experience with Team Canada. She's in the same situation as Hall, talented but landed on a roster that doesn't have many open spots.

Harmoni Turner, Las Vegas Aces

Harmoni Turner left Harvard this season as the Ivy League Player of the Year, helping her team win the Ivy League tournament and winning herself a Mid-Major Player of the Year award. She was drafted 35th overall by the Las Vegas Aces, heading to be coached by the player the Mid-Major Award is named for — Becky Hammon. Turner is a versatile guard who gets buckets, and her experience on the Team USA 3x3 U23 team definitely helped with that. Vegas is another experienced team with very few roster spots up for grabs at training camp, so Turner will be competing to stay on the roster.

Jordan Hobbs, Seattle Storm

Jordan Hobbs was drafted to the Seattle Storm 34th overall out of Michigan. Funny enough, she had a corporate job lined up to start after she graduated, thinking she would end her basketball career. Michigan ended up having a great season, and Hobbs decided she was not done yet. She called the job from the combine at the Women's Final Four to tell them she would be pursuing basketball instead, then headed to Seattle for camp. Hobbs is a glue player, filling in the gaps in any lineup to help her team succeed. She can shoot from distance, drive to the rim, and assist. She's a great prospect, and Seattle would be a great place for her to develop — but with limited roster spots available, she is another player competing to stay on the roster.