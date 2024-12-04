College Football Playoff: 4 teams effectively eliminated by penultimate CFP rankings
By Quinn Everts
We're far past the point of College Football Playoff rankings being fun markers filled with optimism, and we've reached the point in the college football season where — with no regular season games remaining — being ranked low on the CFP rankings totem likely means a team is effectively eliminated from CFP contention.
With the newest installment of the rankings now live, these 5 teams should probably start gearing up for lesser bowl games.
Miami Hurricanes
Hurricanes fans... if you're in line to vote, stay in line!
Wait, sorry, I'm being told that's not how this works. Sorry Miami, you're not going to make the College Football Playoff after Warde Manuel, a member of the Selection Committee, said they "will not adjust those teams," referring to non-conference champion hopefuls, meaning Miami has no chance to grab an at-large bid in the CFP.
What a turn of events for the Hurricanes, who remained in the top five of the rankings for most of the season. It's a disappointing end to the career of Cam Ward, who at one point this season was the frontrunner to win the Heisman trophy.
The rankings are set up for 3-loss Alabama to make the Playoff instead of 2-loss Miami, a fact that Miami fans — and ACC fans in general — are rightfully confused by.
Miami doesn't have any mega-impressive wins... but dropping six spots after losing to a good Syracuse team on the road last week is pretty, pretty harsh.
South Carolina Gamecocks
It felt like we were heading toward a South Carolina at-large berth as the Gamecocks keep rattling off wins, but like Miami, it appears South Carolina is dead in the water as it will not have another chance to prove itself in a conference championship game.
This is a reasonable argument. The Gamecocks are scorching hot and two of their last three wins have come against Missouri and Clemson — a team that will be playing in its conference championship game.
If you're a South Carolina fan wondering "How did we move up just one spot after beating the No. 12 team last week" don't worry, we're asking the same thing. This season still ended up being much more successful for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks than it looked like it would about two months ago, but missing out on the CFP by such a small margin will sting for a bit.
BYU Cougars
Well, it was fun while it lasted, right Cougars fans? Right?
Okay, sorry for being optimistic, I guess. BYU comes in at No. 18 in the newest CFP rankings, and as the Cougars will not be playing for the Big 12 title — that game will be between Arizona State and Iowa State — the Cougars will fall just outside of the field next week when the final rankings are revealed.
Two straight losses for BYU proved too much to overcome in the eyes of the CFP Selection Committee. After falling to Kansas and Arizona State, BYU finished off the season with a win against fellow Cougars of Houston, but that wasn't enough to get back into the conversation. A tough end to a promising season.
Army Black Knights
Okay, this one actually was fun while it lasted. Army went on a hell of a run this season and should hold its heads high for what it accomplished. But after landing at No. 24 in the penultimate rankings, the 10-1 Black Knights probably won't be able to crack the final field even with a win in the AAC Championship game.
Is this fair for Army? Probably not; the Black Knight's only loss is against the current No. 4 team in the country, and they have a chance to win their conference this weekend. That seems like the exact kind of team the College Football Playoff was expanded to include, but that will not be the case in year one of the expanded field.
There may still be a path to the CFP for Army, but don't hold your breath. If Army stomps Tulane this weekend and UNLV squeaks by Boise State in a game where neither team looks impressive, maybe Army sneaks in to the field, but again... don't hold your breath.