Bowl projections for former Pac-12 teams: Why they'll play in familiar territory

Despite moving to new conferences, teams will still have a Pac-12 connection for bowl season.

By Austen Bundy

Arizona State v Oklahoma State
Arizona State v Oklahoma State / Brian Bahr/GettyImages
It's almost that time of year again, folks. Bowl season will be upon us before we know it but before the postseason gets underway, there's still a month of college football left to be played.

Several teams have already reached the six-win threshold to be bowl-eligible, including four formerly of the Pac-12. Now in different conferences, those teams won't necessarily make the jump to the bowl games affiliated with their new homes.

This season and next, teams formerly of the Pac-12 (and the two still in it) will be invited to bowl games traditionally affiliated with the conference. That would be the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl, Los Angeles Bowl and Independence Bowl.

These Pac-12 "legacy" teams (Washington State and Oregon State included) will be selected to play in the aforementioned bowls unless one or more qualifies for the College Football Playoff. There are also some bowls outside of those mentioned that will be allowed to invite eligible Pac-12 legacy teams once those affiliated have already made their selections.

Each eligible legacy Pac-12 team's projected bowl game

Here you'll find each legacy Pac-12 team with at least six wins and where the major bowl projectors predict they'll land this postseason.

No. 1 Oregon Ducks (9-0) - Big Ten

There seems to be wide consensus that based on the Ducks' undefeated record and current standing in the AP rankings, Oregon will be the top seed in the playoff. However, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm seems to be holding out hope Ohio State will reclaim the Big Ten title.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)

No. 9 seed Indiana

Erick Smith, USA Today

Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)

No. 8 seed Penn State

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)

No. 8 seed Indiana

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)

No. 8 seed Notre Dame

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)

No. 9 seed Notre Dame

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

CFP first round (No. 5 seed)

No. 12 seed Boise State

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) - Big 12

After a three win season in 2023 and a self-imposed postseason ban, the Sun Devils will be returning to a bowl game for the first time since 2021. There are mixed predictions but it appears they'll be slated to face a ranked foe which could be a tough test for the budding program.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Sun Bowl

No. 25 Louisville

Erick Smith, USA Today

Sun Bowl

No. 23 Pittsburgh

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Las Vegas Bowl

No. 16 Ole Miss

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Sun Bowl

No. 25 Louisville

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl

No. 16 Ole Miss

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl

No. 23 Pittsburgh

Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) - Big 12

Head coach Deion Sanders has his team still in contention for the Big 12 title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff but every major outlet doesn't have confidence they'll eventually pull it off. Regardless, the program will be playing in its first bowl game since 2020 thanks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders and dual-threat phenom Travis Hunter.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Holiday Bowl

Duke

Erick Smith, USA Today

Holiday Bowl

No. 25 Louisville

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Alamo Bowl

No. 17 Iowa State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Holiday Bowl

No. 13 SMU

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Holiday Bowl

No. 19 Clemson

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl

South Carolina

Washington State Cougars (7-1) - Pac-12

Nobody really expected the corpse of the Pac-12 to really do much this season but the Cougars have proved everyone wrong by dominating a mostly Mountain West schedule. It's very unlikely but they still have an extremely outside chance of complicating the College Football Playoff discussion.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Alamo Bowl

No. 22 Kansas State

Erick Smith, USA Today

Alamo Bowl

No. 17 Iowa State

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Holiday Bowl

No. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Alamo Bowl

No. 17 Iowa State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Alamo Bowl

No. 22 Kansas State

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl

No. 22 Kansas State

Currently ineligible legacy Pac-12 teams projected to make a bowl game

Here you'll find other legacy Pac-12 teams, currently under the six-win threshold, that have received at least one bowl projection by major media projectors.

Washington Huskies (5-4) - Big Ten

In their first season in the Big Ten, the Huskies have done relatively well for themselves especially considering the program looks nothing like its national championship game makeup from 2023. With just one win needed over its last three games, circle Washington's Nov. 15 matchup with UCLA as its best chance to reach a bowl this season.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Los Angeles Bowl

UNLV

Erick Smith, USA Today

Los Angeles Bowl

UNLV

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Los Angeles Bowl

UNLV

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Los Angeles Bowl

UNLV

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Los Angeles Bowl

UNLV

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Sun Bowl

Duke

Oregon State Beavers (4-4) - Pac-12

Another Pac-12 casualty, the Beavers have been average but still have a significant chance of making a bowl game in what was supposed to be a transitional season. Only one projector doesn't have faith in their remaining schedule but the rest are confident in Oregon State's abilities.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Independence Bowl

No. 18 Army

Erick Smith, USA Today

Independence Bowl

No. 18 Army

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

First Responder Bowl

North Texas

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Frisco Bowl

North Texas

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

N/A

N/A

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Independence Bowl

No. 18 Army

USC Trojans (4-5) - Big Ten

Probably one of the biggest disappointments of the year, USC was supposed to threaten for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff with a revamped offense and defense. It's hardly come anywhere close after hot start to the year. Two more wins are possible but Trojan fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

N/A

N/A

Erick Smith, USA Today

N/A

N/A

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Sun Bowl

Virginia Tech

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Independence Bowl

UCF

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Sun Bowl

Duke

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Los Angeles Bowl

UNLV

California Golden Bears (4-4) - ACC

The Bears were a surprising addition to the ACC but they've held their own for the most part. While there's no shot they get back in the conference title race, two more wins to reach a bowl game is possible. However, most projectors don't think that will be the case.

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

N/A

N/A

Erick Smith, USA Today

N/A

N/A

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Armed Forces Bowl

West Virginia

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl

Missouri

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

N/A

N/A

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

N/A

N/A

Utah Utes (4-4) - Big 12

Another huge disappointment this season, Utah was favored to win the Big 12 conference. Now dwelling near the basement, the Utes are struggling to become bowl eligible. If they can't pull off two more wins, like most projectors think, they'd miss the postseason for the first time 2013 (in 2020 they declined a bowl invite due to COVID-19).

Outlet

Bowl

Opponent

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Las Vegas Bowl

Missouri

Erick Smith, USA Today

Las Vegas Bowl

Missouri

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

N/A

N/A

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

N/A

N/A

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

N/A

N/A

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

N/A

N/A

