Bowl projections for former Pac-12 teams: Why they'll play in familiar territory
By Austen Bundy
It's almost that time of year again, folks. Bowl season will be upon us before we know it but before the postseason gets underway, there's still a month of college football left to be played.
Several teams have already reached the six-win threshold to be bowl-eligible, including four formerly of the Pac-12. Now in different conferences, those teams won't necessarily make the jump to the bowl games affiliated with their new homes.
This season and next, teams formerly of the Pac-12 (and the two still in it) will be invited to bowl games traditionally affiliated with the conference. That would be the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl, Los Angeles Bowl and Independence Bowl.
These Pac-12 "legacy" teams (Washington State and Oregon State included) will be selected to play in the aforementioned bowls unless one or more qualifies for the College Football Playoff. There are also some bowls outside of those mentioned that will be allowed to invite eligible Pac-12 legacy teams once those affiliated have already made their selections.
Each eligible legacy Pac-12 team's projected bowl game
Here you'll find each legacy Pac-12 team with at least six wins and where the major bowl projectors predict they'll land this postseason.
No. 1 Oregon Ducks (9-0) - Big Ten
There seems to be wide consensus that based on the Ducks' undefeated record and current standing in the AP rankings, Oregon will be the top seed in the playoff. However, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm seems to be holding out hope Ohio State will reclaim the Big Ten title.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)
No. 9 seed Indiana
Erick Smith, USA Today
Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)
No. 8 seed Penn State
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)
No. 8 seed Indiana
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)
No. 8 seed Notre Dame
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Rose Bowl (No. 1 seed)
No. 9 seed Notre Dame
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
CFP first round (No. 5 seed)
No. 12 seed Boise State
Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) - Big 12
After a three win season in 2023 and a self-imposed postseason ban, the Sun Devils will be returning to a bowl game for the first time since 2021. There are mixed predictions but it appears they'll be slated to face a ranked foe which could be a tough test for the budding program.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
Sun Bowl
No. 25 Louisville
Erick Smith, USA Today
Sun Bowl
No. 23 Pittsburgh
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Las Vegas Bowl
No. 16 Ole Miss
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Sun Bowl
No. 25 Louisville
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl
No. 16 Ole Miss
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl
No. 23 Pittsburgh
Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) - Big 12
Head coach Deion Sanders has his team still in contention for the Big 12 title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff but every major outlet doesn't have confidence they'll eventually pull it off. Regardless, the program will be playing in its first bowl game since 2020 thanks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders and dual-threat phenom Travis Hunter.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
Holiday Bowl
Duke
Erick Smith, USA Today
Holiday Bowl
No. 25 Louisville
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Alamo Bowl
No. 17 Iowa State
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Holiday Bowl
No. 13 SMU
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Holiday Bowl
No. 19 Clemson
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl
South Carolina
Washington State Cougars (7-1) - Pac-12
Nobody really expected the corpse of the Pac-12 to really do much this season but the Cougars have proved everyone wrong by dominating a mostly Mountain West schedule. It's very unlikely but they still have an extremely outside chance of complicating the College Football Playoff discussion.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
Alamo Bowl
No. 22 Kansas State
Erick Smith, USA Today
Alamo Bowl
No. 17 Iowa State
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Holiday Bowl
No. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Alamo Bowl
No. 17 Iowa State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Alamo Bowl
No. 22 Kansas State
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl
No. 22 Kansas State
Currently ineligible legacy Pac-12 teams projected to make a bowl game
Here you'll find other legacy Pac-12 teams, currently under the six-win threshold, that have received at least one bowl projection by major media projectors.
Washington Huskies (5-4) - Big Ten
In their first season in the Big Ten, the Huskies have done relatively well for themselves especially considering the program looks nothing like its national championship game makeup from 2023. With just one win needed over its last three games, circle Washington's Nov. 15 matchup with UCLA as its best chance to reach a bowl this season.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
Los Angeles Bowl
UNLV
Erick Smith, USA Today
Los Angeles Bowl
UNLV
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Los Angeles Bowl
UNLV
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Los Angeles Bowl
UNLV
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Los Angeles Bowl
UNLV
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Sun Bowl
Duke
Oregon State Beavers (4-4) - Pac-12
Another Pac-12 casualty, the Beavers have been average but still have a significant chance of making a bowl game in what was supposed to be a transitional season. Only one projector doesn't have faith in their remaining schedule but the rest are confident in Oregon State's abilities.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
Independence Bowl
No. 18 Army
Erick Smith, USA Today
Independence Bowl
No. 18 Army
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
First Responder Bowl
North Texas
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Frisco Bowl
North Texas
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
N/A
N/A
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Independence Bowl
No. 18 Army
USC Trojans (4-5) - Big Ten
Probably one of the biggest disappointments of the year, USC was supposed to threaten for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff with a revamped offense and defense. It's hardly come anywhere close after hot start to the year. Two more wins are possible but Trojan fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
N/A
N/A
Erick Smith, USA Today
N/A
N/A
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Sun Bowl
Virginia Tech
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Independence Bowl
UCF
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Sun Bowl
Duke
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Los Angeles Bowl
UNLV
California Golden Bears (4-4) - ACC
The Bears were a surprising addition to the ACC but they've held their own for the most part. While there's no shot they get back in the conference title race, two more wins to reach a bowl game is possible. However, most projectors don't think that will be the case.
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
N/A
N/A
Erick Smith, USA Today
N/A
N/A
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Armed Forces Bowl
West Virginia
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl
Missouri
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
N/A
N/A
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
N/A
N/A
Utah Utes (4-4) - Big 12
Another huge disappointment this season, Utah was favored to win the Big 12 conference. Now dwelling near the basement, the Utes are struggling to become bowl eligible. If they can't pull off two more wins, like most projectors think, they'd miss the postseason for the first time 2013 (in 2020 they declined a bowl invite due to COVID-19).
Outlet
Bowl
Opponent
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports
Las Vegas Bowl
Missouri
Erick Smith, USA Today
Las Vegas Bowl
Missouri
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
N/A
N/A
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
N/A
N/A
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
N/A
N/A
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
N/A
N/A