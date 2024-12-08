College Football Playoff bracket: What a 14-team CFP would look like this season
By John Buhler
With the first 12-team College Football Playoff field having been set, let's turn our attention to a proposal for a 14-team playoff that could be coming into effect as early as in 2026. While I am skeptical of it getting turned around that quickly, keep in mind the 12-team playoff would finish up the final two seasons of the playoff's 12-year agreement with ESPN to be the broadcaster of the event.
According to CBS Sports, the proposed 14-team model that was first talked about back in February would have the following requirements. It would be a 3-3-2-2-1 model going into effect in 2026 with the Big Ten and SEC getting three auto bids in, two auto bids going to the ACC and Big 12 and one going to the highest ranked Group of Five team. That would leave us with three more at-large teams.
Based on the final College Football Playoff rankings and the 14-team proposal, this is the playoff field.
- Oregon Ducks (13-0) (Big Ten champion)
- Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) (SEC champion)
- Texas Longhorns (11-2) (SEC runner-up)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2) (Big Ten runner-up)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) (National independent at-large)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) (Big Ten at-large)
- Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) (SEC at-large)
- Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) (Big Ten at-large)
- Boise State Broncos (12-1) (Mountain West/Group of Five champion)
- SMU Mustangs (11-2) (ACC runner-up)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) (SEC at-large)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2) (Big 12 champion)
- Clemson Tigers (10-3) (ACC champion)
- BYU Cougars (10-3) (Big 12 runner-up)
Keep in mind that this 14-team proposal does not include first-round bye requirements. Your three AQ spots in the Big Ten would be Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State. The three SEC AQ spots would go to Georgia, Texas and Tennessee. The ACC's two AQ spots would be SMU and Clemson. The Big 12's two would be Arizona State and BYU after Iowa State was dropped behind the Cougars. Boise State would get the AQ spot out of the G5.
That would leave us with Notre Dame, Indiana and Alabama getting the three at-large berths in this.
What a 14-team College Football Playoff would have looked like for 2024
While I am not sure how the byes would work in this format, I think removing the conference championship qualifier from the equation of it would be a huge help. Teams who nearly won their leagues in Penn State and Texas would have an opportunity to rest and recover ahead of their first playoff matchups. Some may not say that they deserve it, but that is a discussion for another day.
The more I looked at this proposed format, the more I like how the conference finalists in the Power Four leagues are not likely to be subjected to playing their way out of the field. BYU would be the last team in the field, despite not playing for the Big 12 Championship. You would have to wonder if this was a 14-team field if the title game runner-up, Iowa State, would've been in ahead of the Cougars. Frankly, their inclusion would help get Alabama in to make everybody happy with the field.
In all honesty, BYU would not really be all that deserving, but neither would have been Clemson had they lost the ACC Championship to SMU. It may have afforded an opportunity for Miami to get in there over them, but that is neither here nor there. This all comes down to the three at-large bids. Notre Dame and Indiana were in any way, but a 14-team playoff format would have gotten Alabama in.
This proposed 14-team format is a year or so out, but it remains to be seen if it will be implemented.