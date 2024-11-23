3 College Football Playoff bubble teams Ole Miss, Indiana gave a lifeline
By Lior Lampert
Ole Miss saw its 2024 College Football Playoff hopes die in The Swamp, suffering a third loss to an unranked opponent. Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers were defeated handily by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten showdown, seeing their postseason aspirations shattered.
The Rebels and Hoosiers outcomes put the CFP Selection Committee in a pickle. It opens up debates and possibilities for other programs to vie for a spot in the inaugural 12-team playoff.
Lane Kiffin's Rebels were stunned by the middling Florida Gators in a contest they were favored by 13.5 points, per ESPN Bet. Furthermore, the Hoosiers were humbled by Ohio State.
At 8-3, Ole Miss faces an uphill battle for CFP positioning. Indiana did themselves no favors, with their best shot being an undefeated march to a conference title. Suddenly, a newfound sense of hope has swept the nation, though only a few (at most) squads stand to benefit. No schools saw their playoff aspirations aided by Indiana and Ole Miss faltering than the three mentioned below.
3. Texas Longhorns
No. 3 Texas was already in good standing with the CFP Selection Committee. Nonetheless, thanks to the Buckeyes and Florida, they gained a little extra legroom.
The Longhorns have more margin for error heading into their upcoming SEC clash with Texas A&M. Barring Texas being on the wrong end of a wildly lopsided affair, their outlook improved mightily following Indiana and Ole Miss falling.
Leading the country in ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) with a 26.8 rating and fifth in Strength of Record (SOR) entering Week 13, Texas is legit. The Longhorns have the résumé to support being a playoff team, so regardless, they didn't have much to worry about. But they ostensibly have much less pressure now.
2. SMU Mustangs
Whether they match up against Miami (FL) or Clemson, SMU has punched their ticket to the ACC Championship Game. The Mustangs are in control of their destiny, having an opportunity to secure an automatic playoff bid. Yet, because of Indiana and Ole Miss, there's now an alternative path to glory.
The 13th-ranked Mustangs were the second team out of the CFP bracket. With Ole Miss and Indiana ceding high ground, they presumably figure to receive the nod and creep into the top dozen. Assuming they don't get upset by the lowly California Golden Bears next week, SMU should coast into their pending battle for the ACC crown.
A smaller-scale, uncommon and plucky college football program like SMU getting into the CFP is what the 12-team format is all about. After handling business against Virginia and getting help from the Hoosiers and Rebels, that dream is one step closer to becoming a reality.
1. Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee fans parading through the streets of Knoxville doing the Gator Chomp sounds like an oxymoron. But here we are, with the Volunteers being especially grateful for their conference rivals at present.
The Vols are the biggest winner of Ole Miss and Indiana's shortcomings, considering they were the first team out of the tournament. With not one but two CFP bids potentially up for grabs, Tennessee's arrow is surely pointing upwards.
Moreover, Tennessee didn't play with their food in Week 13. They dismantled UTEP 56-0 and left no doubt, further boosting the chances of the orange and white reaching the CFP.
Boasting a 19.4 FPI (before destroying UTEP), the Volunteers are above fellow playoff hopefuls like Miami, SMU and Boise State. Tennessee has to be feeling good about its current situation.
With Ole Miss/Indiana floundering and a trip to Vanderbilt on the schedule next, Tennessee is in the driver's seat and could be CFP-bound.