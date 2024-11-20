College Football Playoff Rankings: Boise State is winner of Week 13, Big 12 is loser
The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped on Tuesday evening with one major shake up: The Boise State Broncos are now owners of one of those coveted first round byes.
The 12-team CFP bracket prioritizes conference champions, with the four highest occupying the top four seeds. After BYU's loss in Week 12, the Big 12's highest ranked team is now ranked below the Broncos. That means the Mountain West and Group of Five representative would claim the No. 4 seed.
That makes Boise State the biggest winner of the latest rankings and the Big 12 the biggest loser. With the Big 12 crown still very much up for grabs, the likes of BYU, Colorado, Arizona State and Iowa State need to not only win the conference but ensure they're ahead of the Broncos when they do it.
College Football Playoff rankings going into Week 13
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Miami Hurricanes
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Boise State Broncos
- SMU Mustangs
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Clemson Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Army Golden Knights
- Tulane Green Waves
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Missouri Tigers
- UNLV Rebels
- Illinois Fighting Illini
The Tennessee Volunteers should be feeling lower than anyone else right now. Tennessee is now on the outside looking in with no opportunity to notch an impressive win that would toss them back in the fray. They finish the season with games against UTEP and Vanderbilt. The Volunteers need to hope Notre Dame loses one of their last two games to give them a chance to make the 12.
The Irish are up to No. 6 with a game against Army coming up. They also face USC in their regular season finale.
The Top 5 in the rankings remained unchanged from last week, largely because none of those teams lost in Week 12. That will change in Week 12 since Indiana and Ohio State play each other on Saturday. It'll be a pivotal game with huge implications for the bracket going forward.