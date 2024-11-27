College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14: Committee sends scary message to Big 12
The Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings have arrived just in time for a massive final week of the regular season.
The teams at the top of the rankings are all sitting pretty. They're mostly hoping for a lack of chaos as the regular season closes out. But there's no way to avoid the chaos if the playoff bubble. Georgia, Tennessee, SMU, Indiana, Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina still have a whole lot to prove.
Above all else, the Week 14 rankings are a warning to the Big 12. Three-loss SEC teams outrank the top team in the Big 12: ASU. At this point, the conference isn't just fighting to earn a Top 4 spot and bye, they're holding their breath in hopes of not getting leaped by a team like Tulane. If Boise State wins the Mountain West and Tulane wins the American, there is a universe where those G5 champs get in over a Big 12 champ.
Let's dive into the complete rankings and bracket.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Miami Hurricanes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Tennessee Volunteers
- SMU Mustangs
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Boise State Broncos
- Clemson Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Tulane Green Wave
- Iowa State Cyclones
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Missouri Tigers
- UNLV Rebels
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Colorado Buffaloes
College Football Playoff bracket for Week 14
The bracket didn't change much from last week, but it did set up some intriguing matchups and a juicy bubble.
Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina are all lurking as bubble teams with hopes of clawing their way in over the next two weeks.
Remember the bracket features the five highest ranked conference champions, with the four best of those ranking No. 1-4 and receiving first round byes. Teams ranked No. 5-8 will host first round games while No. 9-12 will have to win on the road to move on.
These rankings are the last ones before conference title games are played. That means there will be one more non-official set of rankings. Then we'll get the real thing.
Playoff hopefuls are running out of time to make their case to the committee. For many, this weekend is their last chance.