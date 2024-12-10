College football rankings: Power ranking the 5 best CFP National Championship matchups
By Austen Bundy
The 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket is set and first-round games will kick off in just under two weeks.
The selection committee revealed its final rankings of the season and the 12-team field was announced, providing fans with mouth-watering matchups.
Of course, just as fans do when March Madness rolls along they're filling out who they believe will win each game and what program will be lifting the national championship trophy in the end.
That, naturally, breeds some even more interesting matchups between teams that normally don't see each other ever or haven't for quite some time.
Let's dive into the speculation and take a look at the best possible national championship matchups that could come out of this first-of-its-kind bracket.
Ranking the Top 5 most-wanted 2025 national championship matchups
5. Boise State v. Arizona State
This wouldn't be a meeting of heavyweights by any means but it would finally settle the heated debate between the two fanbases that was ignited late in the year. Just think about it, Ashton Jeanty v. Cam Skattebo, Kenny Dillingham v. Spencer Danielson, former Pac-12 v. future Pac-12. The storylines are endless and it would be a fireworks show on offense.
The two were pit against one another in determining who was more deserving of a first-round bye but in the end, both received one. There would finally be an on-field determination of who was actually the better team this year. The Power 4 squad or the budding Group of 5 champion looking to re-announce itself to the college football world? Fans would certainly tune in and there would be no shortage of hype surrounding this potential game.
4. Texas v. Notre Dame
Seeing the Fighting Irish and Longhorns in a national championship game again for the first time since 2012 and 2009 respectively would shoot ratings through the roof. It would be a battle of historic programs looking to cap off years-long resurgences with a national title.
Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Riley Leonard have not been as impressive in recent weeks as others but this would be their biggest chance to make a huge impression on NFL scouts and severely boost their draft stock. The Irish could have an easy path to the final with Indiana, (an injured) Georgia and potentially a choice of Penn State, SMU or Boise State awaiting in the semifinals. Texas could easily vanquish Clemson, Arizona State and perhaps even Oregon to get to the promised land.
3. Oregon v. Georgia
There's always an appetite for the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country to meet in at championship game and the way the bracket is set up, that is still very possible. If Oregon is as good as the committee says it is, it should be able to vanquish a gritty Tennessee or even a rematch with Ohio State in order to move on. Even limping, Georgia is a dangerous squad to face and it arguably has the easiest path to the final.
These two would match up nicely on paper. Oregon has the No. 14 offense in the country while Georgia's, despite not being in the top 50, has stifled opponents in recent weeks. This could be a huge test for quarterback Dillon Gabriel and head coach Dan Lanning to finally quell the critics and earn the program's first-ever national championship.
2. Ohio State v. Georgia
Buckeye head coach Ryan Day needs to win a national title to keep his job in Columbus. The writing is clearly on the wall and even if he does succeed there's still no guarantee he's safe. Making it to the national championship would mean taking out Tennessee, Oregon (a rematch) and probably Texas or Arizona State. Those would be three impressive wins no matter what but toppling a vulnerable Georgia team that ended Ohio State's dreams in 2022 might be the exorcism necessary to get fans back on Day's side.
Although, even hampered Georgia is a significant threat, especially with backup passer Gunner Stockton. Ohio State's top-ranked defense would still have its hands full with him under center and the relentless run game the Dawgs offer. Georgia could ironically put the final nail in Day's coaching coffin with a huge national title run.
1. Texas v. Georgia
An all-SEC national championship would ruffle feathers but it would still offer the best matchup possible. A rubber match between the Longhorns and Bulldogs is the trilogy this season deserves to end on. Georgia may have already won the series with two wins but if Texas could avenge both with a national title then that would be what everyone remembers.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian has the talent necessary to win it all but can his team figure out Georgia's stifling defense? It'll take all of their creativity and perfect execution to get the job done. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been here before multiple times but perhaps third time is the charm for the Longhorns and bringing home a title for the first time since the famous 2005 season.