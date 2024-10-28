Fansided

College football rankings by actual strength of record: It does mean more in the SEC

This intriguing metric gives us an interesting picture when compared to the AP Top 25.

By Austen Bundy

Georgia v Texas
Georgia v Texas / Tim Warner/GettyImages
Now that the dust has settled after the Week 9 college football action, publications and pundits everywhere will be reevaluating how strong every team really is. Most fans will read the new AP Top 25 rankings and take that assessment to heart. But what if I told you there's another (more accurate) way to measure each team's quality?

The AP rankings a great, don't get me wrong, but they're also extremely subjective and just follow the law of averages based on the votes. There's actually a more calculated metric that can help inform college football fans just how good your team really is this year. ESPN's strength of record metric ranks each of the 134 FBS teams based on the "chance that an average Top 25 team would have a team's record or better, given the schedule."

SEC and Big Ten still dominate Top 25 in strength of record rankings

So what exactly does a strength of record ranking look like? Well, take a look at ESPN's metrics side-by-side with Sunday's AP rankings and see if you notice any glaring differences.

(SoR rank) Team

AP Rank

(1) Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2

(2) Miami Hurricanes

No. 5

(3) BYU Cougars

No. 9

(4) Oregon Ducks

No. 1

(5) Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 3

(6) Iowa State Cyclones

No. 11

(7) Texas A&M

No. 10

(8) Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 18

(9) Kansas State Wildcats

No. 17

(10) Indiana Hoosiers

No. 13

(11) Tennessee Volunteers

No. 7

(12) Texas Longhorns

No. 6

(13) LSU Tigers

No. 16

(14) Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 14

(15) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 8

(16) Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 4

(17) Boise State Broncos

No. 15

(18) SMU Mustangs

No. 20

(19) Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 24

(20) Clemson Tigers

No. 11

(21) Washington State Cougars

No. 22

(22) Missouri Tigers

No. 25

(23) Army Black Knights

No. 21

(24) Colorado Buffaloes

No. 23

(25) Ole Miss Rebels

No. 19

Obviously, the SEC (6 teams) and Big Ten (5 teams) are still the top dogs of college football with the quality of their schedules and the results they've yielded from playing them. But it's pretty clear that the AP voters are overvaluing some squads in an attempt to reward some for just winning or losing close to really good teams (i.e. Ohio State).

The most surprising teams near the top of the list? BYU and Iowa State as we've constantly been told that the Big 12 will only have one team in the College Football Playoff because the quality of opponents is that much lower. Well, the numbers don't lie. The Big 12 seems to have inherited the Pac-12's cannibalistic tendencies and if you can survive that then it should be duly rewarded.

