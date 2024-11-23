Projected college football rankings after Ohio State owns Indiana, Ole Miss upset by Florida
It was the one big chance for the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. With so much talk about Curt Cignetti's team in the top five of the AP Top 25 college football rankings and CFP rankings being about the soft schedule, that would all be silenced if they could go on the road and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Unfortunately, they could not. Two brutal special teams errors put Indiana behind the 8-ball and then Ohio State's defense took over, relentlessly pressuring Kurtis Rourke. Ultimately, the Top 5 matchup ended with a rout in Columbus as the Buckeyes took down Indiana, leaving no doubt about Ryan Day's team but plenty about the Hoosiers.
But wait! We weren't done there. After shellacking Georgia their last time out, the Ole Miss Rebels got a bye and went to The Swamp to face upset-minded Florida. Despite what Lane Kiffin's team looked like previously, it all flipped in Gainesville as Jaxson Dart played arguably his worst game of the season, leading to a 24-17 upset loss.
So where do we go with our AP Top 25 college football rankings projections? Let's find out how things could shake out.
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings: How far will Indiana fall?
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Boise State Broncos
- SMU Mustangs
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Clemson Tigers
- Army Black Knights
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tulane Green Wave
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Iowa State Cyclones
- UNLV Rebels
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Washington State Cougars
I still have a hard time believing that Indiana will be too terribly penalized for their first loss of the season, at least not among AP Top 25 voters. The Hoosiers have blown out lesser competition to this point, which is more than teams like even Miami could say at this point. And while the final score looks bad against Ohio State, anyone who watched the game knows it's at least slightly misleading, even if the Buckeyes were abundantly clearly the better team on Saturday.
As for Ole Miss, this is a death knell for the Rebels. This team was in the driver's seat for a College Football Playoff spot. Now, they're surely out of that picture and have two objectively bad losses working against them when you consider that they also fell to Kentucky. They'll fall into the back end of the Top 20 with the loss, which is great news for the likes of Tennessee and Miami.