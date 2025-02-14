College football rankings: Where will Clemson be ranked to start the 2025 CFB season?
By John Buhler
Now that we have seen what it takes for a team to win the 12-team College Football Playoff, I would be lying to you if I did not think the Clemson Tigers had a great chance of doing so in 2025-26. At this time, I would argue that Dabo Swinney's ACC powerhouse is in a group of about eight teams or so that could realistically win it all. I would not say they are the favorites, but they are real contenders.
So as we try to find new and creative ways to keep ourselves entertained when it comes to navigating the long and arduous college football offseason, I am beginning to wonder where exactly will Clemson start next season ranked. I have already touched on Georgia and Tennessee in this argument, with the Bulldogs coming in at No. 5 and the Volunteers coming it at No. 8 next season.
Again, this is not an exact science, but rather trying to forecast how the very best teams in college football will stack up against each other when all is said and done. I have said many times before, whether that be on False Start or in articles published on FanSided.com, that I only have three bonafide locks for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff right now in Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.
With Ohio State, Penn State, Texas in the top three and Georgia and Tennessee in the top eight, where does Clemson land in all this? The Tigers could be as high as No. 4, but probably no lower than No. 7.
College football rankings: Where will Clemson be ranked to start 2025?
While I think No. 4 could be justified by what the Tigers are bringing back, as well as the additions of Tom Allen and Mike Houston to the defensive staff, Clemson's recent track record, as well as the overall perception of the ACC has me doubting they will be ranked ahead of Georgia at No. 5 and behind only Ohio State, Penn State and Texas, in some order. They should be either No. 6 or No. 7.
Right now, the team I would slot in at No. 4 would be last year's national runner-up in Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have lost some talent to the NFL, but still return quite a lot next fall. It may be Steve Angeli at quarterback over Riley Leonard, but he looks promising. Most importantly, running back Jeremiyah Love is one of the very best in the game today. I am quite bullish on Notre Dame next year.
So for the No. 6 spot behind Notre Dame and Georgia outside of the top three, it is going to come down to either Clemson or Oregon. I have both slotted just ahead of Tennessee at No. 8. Beyond the Vols, I am still trying to figure out who will crack the top 10 to start. At this time, I trust what Clemson is returning far more than I do Oregon. I respect the Ducks, but Clemson really does it for me today.
Clemson should be ranked at No. 6 to start, but could be as high as No. 4, but no lower than No. 7.