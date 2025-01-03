College football schedule already has a perfect revenge opportunity set up for Ohio State and Texas
As the College Football world gets ready for a semifinal round that is filled with excitement, one matchup will be repeated at the beginning of the season creating a perfect revenge opportunity for either team. As noted by orange_orange13 of CFB reddit, "the loser of Ohio State-Texas will have a lot of time to regroup and get ready to take on… the team that just ended their season".
Ohio State and Texas will each open their 2025-26 schedules with a head-to-head matchup in Columbus, OH on Aug. 30.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day will likely be facing some sort of questioning from his fanbase as Ohio State has yet to beat Michigan or win a national title in his tenure as head coach. Whether unfair or not after winning two straight College Football Playoff games, Day will likely need to win against a Texas program that will likely be led by Arch Manning next season.
Texas' head coach Steve Sarkisian seat will extremely less hot in the event of a season-ending loss to Ohio State, as the Longhorns head coach has Arch Manning in waiting as the gunslinger position. Still, a loss would be the second season in a row where Texas lost in the CFP semifinals and next season would start with a lot of questions and a win against last season' runner-up or title winner would certainly quiet the noise.
With Penn State or Notre Dame waiting in the national title game, the winner of Texas-Ohio State likely faces another major challenge after the two teams meet in Cotton Bowl. While a loss could certainly be redeemed by a season-opening revenge game win, it's clear that one of those programs could have their national title-level roster held back by am inferior player at a major position.
Texas or Ohio State has a perfect revenge opportunity for either program
Considering Ohio State likely has a more complete and explosive offense than Texas, it's likely that Arch Manning will be leading them towards a revenge-led battle. One could assume that the Longhorns will go into this game as the underdog as probable starting QB Quinn Ewers is likely to overthrow or underthrow deep balls that will plausibly led to multiple Buckeyes turnovers that could swing a otherwise close game.
Whoever loses the game will surely be disappointed as both of these programs have showcased themselves as top-tier national title contenders and thus be faced with a long offseason and a opening game that could determine their narrative for a good chunk of their season.