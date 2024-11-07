College football world mourns passing of Kirk Herbstreit's beloved dog Ben
By Austen Bundy
The college football world lost a very good boy on Thursday. Ben Herbstreit, the always loyal golden retriever companion of ESPN's College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit, passed away after his battle with cancer.
Herbstreit announced Ben's passing in a touching post on X, saying "he will live within all of us forever" and expressing his thanks for the last 10 years with his "easy going companion."
Herbstreit explained in a separate post Monday that Ben received a second chemotherapy injection on Oct. 23 but that his condition only worsened from then on, resulting in his legs to become paralyzed and for doctors to find his cancer had spread to his organs.
Fans, friends and colleagues of Herbstreit's send their heartfelt condolences in replies to his posts on various social media platforms, to which he posted his appreciation later Thursday.
Fans and sports personalities mourn Ben Herbstreit's passing online
Colleagues of Herbstreit's at ESPN and across the sports world posted their condolences and tributes to Ben online. Here are just a few notable mentions.
Ben Herbstreit made his "College GameDay" debut during the 2021 season and became a quick fan favorite, appearing nearly every week and going viral every time he was spotted on the sidelines at major prime-time matchups.
It's unclear what kind of tribute, if any, will be made for Ben on this weekend's edition of "College GameDay" but it seems unlikely that there wouldn't be.
Herbstreit is expected to continue with his Thursday Night Football color analyst duties for the Week 10 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. He posted a video of Ben and reflected on the sweet and eerie coincidences from a year ago.
Fans continued to express their condolences Thursday and more are expected to pour in. Ben Herbstreit was 10-years old and will be dearly missed by all.