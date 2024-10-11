Where is College GameDay this week? Week 7 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
By Scott Rogust
It's crazy to process that we are already entering the seventh week of the 2024 college football season. Time really does fly when you're having fun!
The Week 7 slate of games is going to be an eventful one, that's for sure. There are some huge matchups like No. 1 Texas facing No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State facing USC, No. 9 Ole Miss versus No. 13 LSU, and No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 3 Oregon.
As is the case every week, ESPN hosts their College GameDay preshow before kickoff for games at noon ET. The program brings the energy to wake you up and provides the analysis ahead of every game scheduled. They do all of this while heading on campus to one of the universities hosting a game.
So, where will College GameDay take place in Week 7?
College GameDay Week 7 location
The Oregon Ducks will host the Week 7 edition of College GameDay for their big game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the 12th time that Oregon's Eugene campus will play host to the ESPN pregame show, and it will also be their 30th appearance on the show, per the ESPN Press Room. As hosts, the Ducks have gone 8-3 in their games, so College GameDay has been a bit of a good luck charm for them.
College GameDay Week 7 schedule
The Week 7 edition of College GameDay will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12. This will lead into a full day of college football games, beginning at noon ET, when No. 10 Clemson hits the road to take on Wake Forest.
- 9 a.m. ET: College GameDay from Eugene, Ore. on ESPN
- Noon ET: No. 10 Clemson Tigers at Wake Forest on ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. ET: No. 1 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma on ABC
- 7:30 p.m. ET: No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU on ABC
College GameDay TV options
If you are among those who won't be able to attend College GameDay live, have no worries. Here is how you can watch it on television.
Broadcast schedule
- Time: 9:00 a.m. ET until noon ET
- TV Channel: ESPN through your cable or satellite provider
- Streaming: If you are unable to watch ESPN through a cable or satellite provider, you can sign up for a fuboTV subscription, which also includes a seven-day free trial.
College GameDay Week 7 guest picker
On Thursday, College GameDay's official Twitter account announced that actress Kaitlin Olson will be the guest picker for Week 7.
Olson, a University of Oregon alum, is perhaps best known for her role as Deandra Reynolds on the hit FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Olson currently stars in ABC's new crime drama series, High Potential.