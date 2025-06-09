College World Series bracket 2025: Live updates for every team going to Omaha

The 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament has been a thrill ride from the Regional matchups up through the Super Regionals as well. Now, we're heading to Omaha for the College World Series as teams begin to clinch their berths and be among the final eight teams still standing as the bracket has been whittled down from the initial 64.

Whether it was No. 1 and 2 overall seeds Vanderbilt and Texas failing to make it out of the Regional brackets, the thrilling finishes from too many games to count, or even cinderellas like the Murray State Racers fighting, the road to Omaha for the College World Series has been an electric factory. However, it also only makes you even more excited about what could be next to come as we determine college baseball's national champion.

But which teams are heading to the 2025 College World Series? Let's keep up with the bracket and the teams we know are heading to Omaha, as well as how that will shake out in terms of the bracket and much more.

College World Series bracket: Which teams have punched tickets to Omaha?

The following teams have secured a berth in the 2025 College World Series and will be heading to Omaha (in order of clinching):

13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (def. Auburn 2-0 in Super Regional)

Arizona Wildcats (def. 5 North Carolina 2-1 in Super Regional)

Louisville Cardinals (def. Miami Hurricanes 2-1 in Super Regional)

3 Arkansas Razorbacks (def. 14 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 in Super Regional)

15 UCLA Bruins (def. UTSA 2-0 in Super Regional)

Now, let's take a look at how the bracket shakes out and the matchups we know. We start with the left side of the bracket.

Men's College World Series Pod 1

Teams Advancing and in Same Bracket for College World Series Louisville Cardinals Florida State/Oregon State Super Regional Winner Arizona Wildcats Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The first pod for the College World Series definitely has one big surprise, the Arizona Wildcats. Despite playing in Chapel Hill against UNC and the Tar Heels dominating in Game 1, Arizona roared back with a gritty 10-8 win in Game 2 of the Super Regional and then came back again on Sunday to punch their ticket to Omaha. Louisville and Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, were the favorites in their series. The Chanticleers certainly look dangerous, riding a 23-game win streak now into the College World Series.

Men's College World Series Pod 2

Teams Advancing and in Same Bracket for College World Series UCLA Bruins Duke/Murray State Super Regional Winner LSU/West Virginia Super Regional Winner Arkansas Razorbacks

UCLA barely broke a sweat to get past UTSA in the Super Regional that the Bruins hosted. The same could also be said for Arkansas, though that was much more unexpected. Bad blood was abound in the matchup against Tennessee, the reigning national champs, but the Razorbacks dominated the first two games in Fayetteville to oust the Vols — and provide plenty of trash talk along the way as well. As for the other two series, there was plenty of close call drama in Durham and Morgantown.

How are the pods or brackets determined for the College World Series?

With the unconventional Regional and Super Regional format, some fans might be asking how we get to the four-team brackets on either side for the College World Series. The answer is simple, even if not obvious, in that there is an actual bracket for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Regional winners advance to play Super Regional winners based on the bracket and then the eight teams that advance to Omaha are then split into pods of four teams to play a double-elimination bracket based on what side of the bracket they were on.

When does the College World Series start? Full schedule for Omaha

The 2025 College World Series is set to begin in Omaha on Friday, June 13 with the first games in the double-elimination brackets. Those will play out throughout the next week until there are only two teams remaining. That will all lead to the College World Series final, which will be a best-of-three series that begins on Saturday, June 21. Game 2 will be played on Sunday, June 22 and, if necessary, the winner-take-all Game 3 would be on Monday, June 23.