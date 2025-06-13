What is the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge? Rocco’s has become a staple

It is a tradition unlike any other. The great midwestern city of Omaha, Nebraska is synonymous with not on the Men's College World Series, but now increasingly jello shots. For those who like to partake in something extracurricular, head on down to Rocco's Pizza and Cantina and go find out for yourself! Located right across the street from the Men's College World Series, Rocco's has really capitalized.

Basically, the way it works is all eight teams who make it to the Men's College World Series in a given year will be given a corresponding jello shot color. For every jello shot purchased, a tally will be added next to the corresponding team. Once the tournament has reached its conclusion, a jello shot champion will be crowed with a portion of the proceeds going to charity, helping out so many people.

College World Series jello shot challenge, explained

The winner of the jello shot challenge often ends up being a team who stays in Omaha the longest. Obviously, the fans stick around longer to give their team an extra bit of lift. The record for most jello shots purchased was 38,795 from last year's winner of the Men's College World Series in the 2024 Tennessee Volunteers. Part of those proceeds went to Knoxville and Omaha metro area food banks.

Will Tennessee has a chance to repeat as Jello Shot Challenge champions? Let's find out right now!

2025 College World Series Jello Shot Challenge participants

No, Tennessee did not make it back to Omaha, as the Vols lost in the super regionals to Arkansas.

Here are the teams who have punched their tickets to Omaha and could win the Jello Shot Challenge.

Arizona Wildcats

Arkansas Razorbacks

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Louisville Cardinals

LSU Tigers

Murray State Racers

Oregon State Beavers

UCLA Bruins

Now that we found out who the eighth and final team getting to Omaha was Murray State prevailing over Duke, the Jello Shot Challenge can be implemented. The way the Men's College World Series works is the eight teams are split into two pods where they play amongst themselves in a double elimination tournament. The winner of both pods will then play a best-of-three series for the title.

Because there will be at least two teams who will get eliminated in two games, they will likely finish in seventh and eighth place in the Jello Shot Challenge. The two teams who advance to the national championship stand the best chance of winning. If the maximum number of games are played, the more likely the team who ends up winning the whole thing has a chance at breaking the record mark.

We have a lot of baseball still ahead of us, so have a good time and be responsible over in Omaha.