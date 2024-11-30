Colorado bowl projections: Buffaloes will have top billing during bowl season
The Colorado Buffaloes have been must-watch television since Deion Sanders brought his Louis to Boulder. Last year, it was because of the hype. This year, it's because they're living up to the hype.
With two of the best players in college football — Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders — Colorado should look like a prize for whatever bowls have the chance to pick them. At least, that'll be the case if 1. The Buffs are available for a bowl and 2. Hunter and Sanders decide to play in a bowl.
The first point comes down to the Big 12 standings. The Buffaloes beat Oklahoma State on Black Friday to control what they can control. They need others to lose to punch a ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game. From there, they need to win the title to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The second point is the more likely. Coach Prime and his son have indicated the QB will play while Hunter is also expected.
Which bowl game is their likely destination?
Colorado bowl projections: Buffs should be Alamo Bowl or Las Vegas Bowl bound
The bowl selection process is a mess this year because of the wave of realignment that tore apart the Pac-12. Even though most of the former Pac-12 teams are now in the Big Ten or Big 12, the old conference bowl tie-ins are expected to remain for the time being.
That means Colorado has been projected to several different bowl games, including the Alamo Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl and Holiday Bowl.
If the Buffaloes don't find a way into the CFP, expect them to land in the Alamo Bowl.
The Alamo Bowl gets first choice of Pac-12 affiliated teams and it's hard to imagine they'll pass up the opportunity to host Colorado's star power. The only hiccup could be if the bowl wants to avoid a Big-12 on Big-12 matchup.
If that becomes a hurdle for the Alamo Bowl, they could choose another team and leave the Las Vegas Bowl to snatch up the Buffaloes. There they would play an SEC opponent.
Again, it would be a surprise if Alamo Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl passed on Colorado, but if they did, the Holiday Bowl would be next up.