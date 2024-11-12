How likely is Colorado to make the College Football Playoff? Game-by-game predictions for rest of the season
By Austen Bundy
The Colorado Buffaloes, led by head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman favorite Travis Hunter, are in a position many naysayers wouldn't have thought possible at the beginning of the year.
Sitting at 7-2 and currently second in the Big 12 standings, Colorado is squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation. There are three games remaining for them and at this moment, ESPN's playoff predictor offers the Buffaloes a mere 27 percent chance of making the 12-team bracket.
Let's evaluate their remaining schedule and explore whatever paths, if any, are available to Colorado as the final month of the season progresses.
What is Colorado's path to the CFP?
Given Colorado already has two losses and the Big 12 has mostly cannibalized itself (save for undefeated BYU), it does not have any room for error and probably has to run the table - including winning the conference - to earn a playoff berth.
Utah v. Colorado (Nov. 15)
After a heartbreakingly painful last-second loss to Holy War rivals BYU in Week 11, the Utes will be looking for revenge. And who better to take their frustrations out on than their old Pac-12 foe in Colorado? Sanders and Co. have seemed to thrive in close games this season and this looks to be no different. The Buffaloes are given a 75 percent chance to emerge victorious in Week 12.
Colorado v. Kansas (Nov. 22)
This matchup is even tighter, despite Kansas' poor 3-6 record at the moment. Colorado only has a 52 percent chance to win on the road against the Jayhawks. But with their backs against the wall and any falter resulting in utter failure in their chase for the ultimate prize, it's very possible the hot Buffs overcome the odds.
Oklahoma State v. Colorado (Nov. 28)
The Cowboys sit at the bottom of the Big 12 at 3-7 and still have not won a conference game this year. Colorado enters the contest with an 80 percent chance of winning in what would be a championship game-clinching matchup.
The Buffaloes are in the driver's seat and if they take care of business, they'll be in Dallas fighting for the Big 12 crown and the right to represent the conference in the 12-team bracket. A loss at that stage plummets them to a less than one percent chance of getting in with three losses.