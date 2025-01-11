Colorado is in danger of undoing all progress in recent years as Deion Sanders mulls Raiders job
It should not come as a shock that Deion Sanders has been a tad wishy-washy about his coaching future. I don’t doubt he’s physically committed to Colorado football. But mentally, the only thing important to him is coaching his sons.
So, reports of him being interested in the Las Vegas Raiders job shouldn’t surprise anyone. I doubt Sanders is worried about money. He jumped from Jackson State to Colorado — not for a bigger pay day — but because he could take his sons with him to a Power 4 conference and get them the exposure they deserved. They probably could have done it without him, but he wanted to coach them. That’s what was important to him.
And taking the job with the Raiders if they take him seriously as a candidate, is just the next step for him continuing to potentially coach his sons.
Deion Sanders leaving Colorado out to dry for his sons is on par with his entire coaching journey
Sanders once said in a Pro Football Talk story a few years ago that he has no interest in coaching in the NFL.
“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders told SI.com, per Pro Football Talk. “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”
Hiring Sanders as an NFL head coach would be a massive mistake to any team looking for a new one. He may be a good assistant, but not a head coach. His focus is coaching his sons. That’s a bad recipe for an NFL.
And leaving Colorado to do so, well the Buffaloes should have saw this coming. Yes, he verbally committed to the Buffaloes for the future, but every stage of his college coaching career has been predicated on taking his sons with him. That’s something they should have factored in.
But hopefully for Colorado, Sanders is all talk when it comes to leaping to the NFL. What he’s done with Colorado in his two seasons has been remarkable. And he’s put the Buffaloes in a great position to succeed in the future.
That could all go to waste for a selfish decision. Albeit a good one, but selfish. When he took the job in Boulder, he knew he wasn’t going to coach his sons forever. So unraveling all the progress the Buffaloes have made would be crazy.
Colorado signed a four-star quarterback in Julian Lewis and then added Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as the top two options for next year. He’s been active in the transfer portal as he looks to keep Colorado competitive in the Big 12.
All that could come crashing down if Sanders decides to be selfish and continue to follow his sons in their football careers. It would be one thing if he wasn’t under contract anymore. But he is and he’s on the verge of abandoning them.