Deion Sanders-to-NFL hopes are on the verge of being pronounced dead
The final nail in the Deion Sanders-to-NFL coffin is on the horizon. According to Brian Howell’s X platform account, formerly known as Twitter, Colorado is in talks with Sanders to extend his contract.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Sanders is potentially getting an extension and that he’s not going anywhere. While he could dart to the NFL, potentially coach his son at the highest level, the way he’s built Colorado both now and for the future, it just wouldn’t make sense.
Not saying he should have not put forth a serious recruiting effort if he was planning to leave, but he has it laid out for him in Boulder.
In two seasons, he took Colorado from a one-win team to one win shy of playing in the Big 12 championship and possibly getting in the College Football Playoff. Why would he leave that situation for the NFL if he doesn’t have to?
Deion Sanders is building something at Colorado, he has no reason to dart for the NFL
Sanders didn’t just turn Colorado around for the short term when he brought his best players from Jackson State. He laid the foundation for a prosperous future with how he’s been able to tap into the portal and snag five-star recruits.
Three years ago, Colorado wouldn’t have imagined to flip a five-star recruit from USC to Boulder. Yet, Sanders was able to get Julian Lewis’ signature during the early signing period after he de-committed from Lincoln Riley’s Trojans for Sanders’ Buffaloes.
He’s able to do whatever he wants in Colorado. Leaving that situation for the NFL simply wouldn’t make sense. With Sanders’ extension looming, it should put an end to any speculation about him leaving Boulder anytime soon.
With what he’s done at Colorado, he had no reason to leave. He’s treated like a saint in Boulder. That’s too good of a situation for him to consider leaving just as things are starting to come together.