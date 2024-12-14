When was the last time Colorado had a Heisman Trophy winner?
The finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy have been announced and to no surprise, Colorado's Travis Hunter is among them.
Hunter proved that he is one of the best players in college football, dominating on both sides of the ball. In 2024, on the offensive side of the ball, he had 92 receptions (first in the Big 12), 1,152 yards, and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he had 31 tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
The other Heisman finalists include Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Hunter and Jeanty are widely considered the top two favorites for the award, though the Buffaloes
If Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy, he will become the second player in Colorado history to do so. The last Colorado player to win the Heisman was running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. The year he won the Heisman, Salaam rushed for 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 298 attempts and averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
Salaam tragically passed away in 2016 from suicide. He had reportedly expressed that winning the Heisman Trophy brought him immense pressure, making it a burden he struggled to bear. Despite his collegiate success, Salaam's NFL career fell short of expectations, leading some to label him as a "Heisman bust."
Colorado has had two other Heisman finalists in the past. Quarterback Darian Hagman finished in fifth place in 1989 while running back Eric Bienemy, the Buffaloe's all-time leading rusher, finished third in 1990. Colorado won the National Championship that same year.
Last non-quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy
Not only does Hunter have the possibility of being just the second Heisman winner in Colorado history and the first in 30 years, he could also be a rare non-QB winner of the trophy. The last non-quarterback to win the award was Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the 2020 season. However, that doesn't fully underscore how ultimately rare it is to see that.
Since 2000 and prior to Hunter's expected win, only four non-quarterbacks of won the Heisman Trophy: Smith (2020), Alabama RB Derrick Henry (2015), Alabama RB Mark Ingram (2009), and USC RB Reggie Bush (2005). Hunter could absolutely join two historical buckets, both because he played at Colorado and because of his position(s).
The Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place in New York on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.