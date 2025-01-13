Colorado need not worry over Deion Sanders going to NFL this year after latest report
By John Buhler
It takes two to tango. That is where we find ourselves when it comes to Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' supposed interest in the Las Vegas Raiders opening. He has said previously that the only way he would leave college football for the NFL is if he got to coach his sons again. Given that Shedeur Sanders might end up being drafted by the Silver and Black, I could see this.
However, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported that any interest the Raiders might have in Sanders is totally fabricated, saying that the team has "no interest" in him. Clearly what is happening is Sanders' camp is using the usually quiet Raiders as leverage to gain an even bigger contract at CU. I cannot blame him for doing so. Eventually, someone will seriously try to poach Sanders away from Boulder, but this is not going to happen soon.
To be quite frank, this is great for all parties involved that Coach Prime is not coming to Sin City. For Sanders, he can continue to build on what he is doing at Colorado with even more money. For the Raiders, they can continue to go about honestly resetting this thing without the threat of daddy ball overtaking them. For Sanders' sons Shedeur and Shilo, they can go to the NFL without their father.
In time, Sanders may take his coaching talents to the NFL, but that is not going to be for a few years.
Las Vegas Raiders not interested in hiring Colorado HC Deion Sanders
In two years at Colorado, Sanders has taken the Buffaloes from a one-win team, to a four-win team, to a nine-win team and major College Football Playoff contender. He may be without his sons and Travis Hunter going forward, but Colorado is in a great place to take advantage of the power void still at the top of the Big 12. Adding Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal will help them transition to JuJu Lewis.
And besides, I think Sanders really enjoys working and being in Colorado. He has the program in its best spot since the glory days under the late, great Bill McCartney, who just recently passed away. Sanders first learned about Coach Mac from his days playing in the NFL with football stars who had shined under him. To be able to have Colorado back this soon is quite a remarkable feat for Sanders.
Ultimately, Sanders does not need to go to an NFL job as toxic as the Raiders has been for decades. He needs to seriously scout the 32 teams and find the absolute right place to leave Colorado for, if he ever decides to do that. Jim Harbaugh seems to have made two good NFL decisions upon leaving college. We can only hope Coach Prime does not pick a bad job like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer did.
For the time being, let's just enjoy what Sanders is building in the Rocky Mountains over at Colorado.