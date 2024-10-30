Shane Steichen throws a Molotov cocktail into Anthony Richardson trade buzz
The Indianapolis Colts made a move that seemed odd but was ultimately necessary. Anthony Richardson wasn’t playing badly, but it’s not necessarily clear if he’s the best option to help the Colts win now.
Which if they didn’t feel like they weren’t in a win-now position, they wouldn’t have benched Richardson indefinitely. And to make the situation worse, Colts coach Shane Steichen poured gasoline on the fire that is Richardson’s future in Indianapolis.
When asked if he thinks Richardson will start for the Colts franchise again, Steichen had an ambiguous, yet telling response (h/t Dave Griffiths): “I can’t predict that, but I’m not losing faith in that, I promise you that.”
We all thought Joe Flacco’s best years were behind him then the Cleveland Browns showed us Flacco isn’t as washed as we thought. Maybe the Colts are hoping he’s still got some late season magic leftover.
While Flacco looked terrible in his last game as a Browns savior, he’s managed to show spurts of his recent run of success with the Colts this season. He’s thrown for 716 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception. Richardson has more interceptions (seven) than touchdown passes (four).
As good as Flacco may be playing right now, it could ultimately hurt Richardson’s development. He’s a player that hasn’t played a lot of football between college and the NFL. He needs reps. He needs the opportunity to grow. Pulling the plug now will not only kill his confidence but thwart his growth.
Which makes sense of there being trade buzz around his name. Because taking him from the starting quarterback role is simply telling him you feel you’re better without him. And not having the coach back him up either could mean he’s closer to being out than not.
Being non-committal on Richardson’s future might be worse than not playing him right now. And what happens if Flacco doesn’t take the Colts to the playoffs? Then a lot of drama was created for nothing.
If the Colts are seriously considering a trade involving Richardson they could be in a heap of trouble. Richardson isn’t the problem. He just needs room to grow. And if the Colts refuse to be patient, then maybe sending him to a new team to develop could be the best move for both teams.