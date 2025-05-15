Colts' damage control sparks priceless reaction from Tyreek Hill

At least it was funny! That was the plan all along when it came to the Indianapolis Colts' NFL schedule release video. In an effort to make fun of the Miami Dolphins, the Colts social media team portrayed controversial wide receiver Tyreek Hill as a porpoise that was being detained by the Coast Guard. Obviously, this rubbed the Colts' partner in Microsoft the wrong way, and the video was taken down.

The Colts would then issue an apology for any wrongdoing in the release video with this message.

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."

The video was deleted within an hour of being released after using Hill to promote the Week 1 game.

Hill responded on social media by saying the Colts "should've left it up" because "this was funny."

Indianapolis will host Miami at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET for Week 1.

Tyreek Hill responds to Indianapolis Colts' NFL schedule release video

Admittedly, it is way too early to know for certain how each NFL team will do this season. There are teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles who will contend for the Super Bowl, while other teams like the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants will probably circle the drain. Where do teams like the Colts and the Dolphins find themselves in this schedule release equation?

Right this instant, I do not have either team making the playoffs, but I am not crossing either of them off entirely just yet. Indianapolis and Miami play in navigable divisions. While I would argue that the AFC South is more winnable than the AFC East, Miami's pathway into the postseason is probably more feasible. At least we know what the they have on offense. Do the Colts have a quarterback?

Even if Hill has a bad reputation for what he does off the field, he is electrifying when on it. For those reasons, he is an easy target for teams like the Colts to poke fun of as a part of their schedule release. The funniest part in all this is how good with it Hill seems to be. Most people do not want to be portrayed as Dolphins. He looked better as one than Gerald Broflovski did on South Park years ago.

In the end, this just feels like the first of many probable losses that will be had on the Colts' schedule.