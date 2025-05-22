Colts fans mourn the death of owner Jim Irsay

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has passed away at the age of 65.

The sad news was first broken by the Colts X account, and a statement was released along with the news. Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon.

Irsay had been the owner and CEO of the Colts since 1997 and presided over some of the best teams in the franchise's history. Colts fans took to X to mourn Irsay's death.

Colts fans take to social media to mourn Jim Irsay's death

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement following Irsay's passing, noting all he accomplished during his time with the Colts for the organization and the league as a whole. Irsay was a role model for other owners to emulate.

Just hours before his passing, Irsay voiced his support for the Indiana Pacers as they set to play in the Eastern Conference Finals. This shows just how committed Irsay was to Indianapolis sports.

Peyton Manning might be the first player that comes to mind when thinking about the Colts for NFL fans, but Irsay was an integral figure in the franchise for over two decades.

It wasn't just football that Irsay brought to Indianapolis. His impact in the community, particularly as a mental health advocate, cannot be ignored. He launched the Kicking the Stigma initiative, hoping to promote getting help for those struggling with mental health issues.

Irsay went out of his way to give back to everyone he could. That should be celebrated and emulated.

Ultimately, what sticks out to Colts fans about Irsay was how much he cared about the team and Indianapolis as a whole. He might not have made the perfect football decisions, but he was as competitive as it gets among owners, and did eventually win the city the Super Bowl it had desperately coveted.

We send our thoughts to the Irsay family and the Colts family during this sad time.