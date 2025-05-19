Colts lob outrageous threat at their most loyal fans

The Indianapolis Colts are starting beef with an unexpected “foe” this offseason. Indy is following in the footsteps of the Seattle Seahawks, who “warned” season ticket holders earlier this offseason about excessive reselling of tickets. Apparently, too many people are taking their tickets and peddling them off (hopefully for profit) more often than actually attending the games.

“Our records show that you listed or resold most of your tickets for the 2024 season, and while no action will be taken today, if you are shown to be re-selling most of your tickets again this season, you will unfortunately be unable to renew,” the letter said.

If the Colts want their own fans in the stadium, maybe they should win more games?

We’ve seen this for a long time, but in recent years it seems to have gotten worse and far more frequent. It seems like every week, there are at least a couple of games where you turn the TV on and that stadium has been overrun by the opposing fan base. So, the Colts are looking to dissuade their fans to not do this by sending a letter threatening to take away their opportunity to renew the following season.

This sounds like a decent deterrent at first glance, but who’s to say the next person in line doesn’t do the same? The Colts created a season ticket waitlist last season, so they will likely have a nearly unlimited roster of folks willing to spend their hard-earned money with the franchise.

However, it is amusing to watch an organization put a mediocre product at best on the field for the past six years, then attempt to police how the fans utilize their tickets. The same tickets they’ve already spent thousands of dollars on and many have done so for multiple years.

Let’s keep it real. For some people, buying and reselling season tickets is a side hustle. These tickets are valuable and some fans will pay whatever price online to be in the building for certain games. Then, of course, you have those fan bases that travel all over the country to see their team. Reselling tickets is something teams will never fully be able to regulate, no matter how many threatening letters they send out.