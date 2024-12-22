Colts playoff scenarios: How Week 16 win over Titans improves chances
By Mark Powell
The Indianapolis Colts remain in the AFC Playoff picture thanks to a 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Jonathan Taylor led the way with 218 yards and three rushing touchdowns. While Mason Rudolph led a ferocious comeback from Tennessee, it wasn't enough for the Titans – still in need of a long-term option at quarterback – to defeat their AFC South rival.
The Colts season has been one of uncertainty at the quarterback position. They benched Anthony Richardson, a former first-round pick himself, midseason in favor of veteran Joe Flacco. However, Shane Steichen went back to Richardson after just a few games, and that has worked in the Colts favor.
The Colts will not win the AFC South – CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have secured that title, by all means – but Indianapolis can still make the AFC Playoffs with some help.
What's at stake for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16
At 7-8, the Colts are in the eighth spot behind the Denver Broncos. A loss by Denver somewhere along the way would help Indianapolis immensely. The Colts schedule is fairly easy the rest of the way, with two games against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams competing more for top draft picks rather than postseason seeding.
Given the state of the AFC, it would be a surprise if the Broncos or Chargers, currently sitting at 9-6 apiece, drop two games to give the Colts an in. Nonetheless, if we have learned anything about the NFL postseason picture the last few years it is to expect the unexpected.
The Broncos in particular finish the season with matchups against the CIncinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati still has a lot to play for, while the Chiefs (depending on their looming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers) could have seeding on the line.
If the Broncos lose the final two games of the season, the Colts will also need one of the Dolphins or Bengals to win their final two games. This would provide Indianapolis with the necessary tiebreakers to make the postseason.
The Colts could also make the postseason if the Chargers lose their final two games against the Patriots and Raiders (assuming the Colts win out). Essentially, the Colts have little margin for error, but they kept their season alive on Sunday.