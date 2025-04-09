Colts QB battle may not be between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones after all

The Indianapolis Colts have to No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests that general manager Chris Ballard will select someone to improve the Colts' lackluster secondary. Then again, Ballard has been given free rein to do whatever he wants in an NFL Draft for years now. The end result is not a single AFC South crown or a win on the road vs. rival Jacksonville.

So if the Colts do what is logical and take a defensive back at No. 14, is there a chance they could still go quarterback later on down the line. Oh, absolutely! Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star touched on the Colts bringing in former Texas Longhorns starter Quinn Ewers for a top-30 visit. You only get 30 of these. There is a chance neither Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones are the answer under center.

Ewers may have had three years' worth of starts at Texas, but durabilty concerns, questionable decision-making down the field and a lack of overall athelticism beyond his rocket arm have the former five-star tabbed as a likely day-three pick. For the money, I would be willing to take a flier on Ewers. However, he is the draft's version of Sam Bradford. Let's not overspend on Humpty Dumpty.

The Colts' perceived interest in Ewers is not everything, but it is something. What could it mean?

Colts' interest in Quinn Ewers is bad news for Anthony Richardson

Because the Colts have been a revolving door at the quarterback position for about a decade now, it is truly a year-to-year proposition of what they get under center. Luck retiring was bad, but not having a clue if Richardson is or can ever be the guy is utterly blasphemous. What do you mean you do not know?! He had something like 17 starts under his belt at Florida, so why did he go No. 4 overall, Colts?

Getting this back on the tracks a bit, I low-key kind of like the Ewers fit in Indianapolis. He may be coming off the board in the third round, but I find him to be a more intriguing prospect than Jones and Richardson ever were coming out of Duke and Florida, respectively. If these guys did not have the attachment of being a former first-round pick, would you seriously take them over Ewers right now?

Getting this back on the tracks a bit, I low-key kind of like the Ewers fit in Indianapolis. He may be coming off the board in the third round, but I find him to be a more intriguing prospect than Jones and Richardson ever were coming out of Duke and Florida, respectively. If these guys did not have the attachment of being a former first-round pick, would you seriously take them over Ewers right now?

Ewers may be a house of cards physically, but he would be an improvement for the Colts offense.