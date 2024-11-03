Fansided

Colts vs Vikings inactives: Week 9 injury report for Sunday Night Football

The Vikings enter Sunday Night Football as strong favorites over the Colts. Will injuries tilt the game in Indianapolis' favor?

By Rucker Haringey

Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Vikings enter this Sunday night's game against the Colts with a solid record of 5-2 but that's only good for third place in the highly-competitive NFC North. Minnesota needs to dispatch Indianapolis at home if they want to stay in the hunt for a division title.

The Colts have been dealing with quarterback drama most of the week which puts his future with the franchise that drafted him in jeopardy. That long-term status won't be a major issue for Shane Steichen and his staff on Sunday Night. Instead, they will remain laser-focused on trying to knock off the Vikings on the road.

As always, injuries will play a major part in the game as each side enters the meat of their regular-season slate. Fans of both teams should keep a close eye on the players listed below heading into the primetime matchup.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Name

Position

Injury

Status

Blake Cashman

LB

Toe

Out

Taki Taimani

DL

Ankle

Out

Akayleb Evans

CB

Hip

Questionable

Dalton Risner

OL

Back

Questionable

Stephon Gilmore

CB

Unspecified

Questionable

T.J. Hockensen

TE

Knee

Questionable

Theo Jackson

S

Hand

Questionable

Josh Oliver

TE

Wrist

Questionable

David Quessenberry

T

Knee

Questionable

Blake Cashman's absence is a big issue for the Vikings. He's arguably the team's top linebacker and they will miss him as they try to stifle the Colts' run game. Dalton Risner's possible absence is also a concern for Minnesota. If he can't go they will his versatility up front.

The good news for Minnesota is that T.J. Hockenson should be good to go this week. He'll add some much-needed explosiveness to their passing game. Veteran cornerback missed some practice this week but he should be ready to play when the game kicks off as well.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report for Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Name

Position

Injury

Status

Genard Avery

DE

Foot

Questionable

Josh Downs

WR

Toe

Questionable

Ryan Kelly

C

Calf, Knee

Questionable

Chris Lammons

DB

Finger

Questionable

Kwity Paye

DE

Hamstring

Questionable

Bernhard Raimann

T

Concussion

Out

Michael Pittman

WR

Back

Questionable

Braden Smith

T

Knee

Questionable

Anthony Richardson

QB

Left wrist, left shoulder

Questionable

Richardson appears on the injury report but he's expected to be active as the team's backup. The biggest question the Colts face on offense is whether or not Michael Pittman will be cleared to play. It's hard to envision a scenario where Flacco can effectively push the ball down the field without the big-bodied wide receiver.

On defense, Kwity Paye's status is a huge issue for the Colts. They need to pressure Sam Darnold if they want to slow down the Vikings' passing game. Paye can win his one-on-one matchups and will be sorely missed if he's forced to miss this one.

