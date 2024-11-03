Colts vs Vikings inactives: Week 9 injury report for Sunday Night Football
The Vikings enter this Sunday night's game against the Colts with a solid record of 5-2 but that's only good for third place in the highly-competitive NFC North. Minnesota needs to dispatch Indianapolis at home if they want to stay in the hunt for a division title.
The Colts have been dealing with quarterback drama most of the week which puts his future with the franchise that drafted him in jeopardy. That long-term status won't be a major issue for Shane Steichen and his staff on Sunday Night. Instead, they will remain laser-focused on trying to knock off the Vikings on the road.
As always, injuries will play a major part in the game as each side enters the meat of their regular-season slate. Fans of both teams should keep a close eye on the players listed below heading into the primetime matchup.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report for Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Name
Position
Injury
Status
Blake Cashman
LB
Toe
Out
Taki Taimani
DL
Ankle
Out
Akayleb Evans
CB
Hip
Questionable
Dalton Risner
OL
Back
Questionable
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Unspecified
Questionable
T.J. Hockensen
TE
Knee
Questionable
Theo Jackson
S
Hand
Questionable
Josh Oliver
TE
Wrist
Questionable
David Quessenberry
T
Knee
Questionable
Blake Cashman's absence is a big issue for the Vikings. He's arguably the team's top linebacker and they will miss him as they try to stifle the Colts' run game. Dalton Risner's possible absence is also a concern for Minnesota. If he can't go they will his versatility up front.
The good news for Minnesota is that T.J. Hockenson should be good to go this week. He'll add some much-needed explosiveness to their passing game. Veteran cornerback missed some practice this week but he should be ready to play when the game kicks off as well.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report for Week 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Name
Position
Injury
Status
Genard Avery
DE
Foot
Questionable
Josh Downs
WR
Toe
Questionable
Ryan Kelly
C
Calf, Knee
Questionable
Chris Lammons
DB
Finger
Questionable
Kwity Paye
DE
Hamstring
Questionable
Bernhard Raimann
T
Concussion
Out
Michael Pittman
WR
Back
Questionable
Braden Smith
T
Knee
Questionable
Anthony Richardson
QB
Left wrist, left shoulder
Questionable
Richardson appears on the injury report but he's expected to be active as the team's backup. The biggest question the Colts face on offense is whether or not Michael Pittman will be cleared to play. It's hard to envision a scenario where Flacco can effectively push the ball down the field without the big-bodied wide receiver.
On defense, Kwity Paye's status is a huge issue for the Colts. They need to pressure Sam Darnold if they want to slow down the Vikings' passing game. Paye can win his one-on-one matchups and will be sorely missed if he's forced to miss this one.