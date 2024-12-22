Columbus has turned into a neutral site as Tennessee fans invade Ohio State for CFP
By Quinn Everts
One of the coolest features of the 12-team College Football Playoff is the first round games taking place at campuses instead of neutral sites. In the first three games, the atmospheres have been deafening and the home teams have won comfortably.
But as we move closer to kickoff between Ohio State and Tennessee in Columbus, it looks like we're about to watch a game played at essentially a neutral site because of how many Tennessee fans have invaded Ohio Stadium.
Rocky Top has stifled a homefield advantage
This game already had plenty of storylines — SEC vs. Big Ten, Ryan Day trying to bounce back after a brutal loss to Michigan, Tennessee trying to earn respect around college football.
A massive UT contingent descending on Columbus is just more fuel for this game's fire. They have been partying in Columbus for days, too, apparently, after one bar owner said he had to turn the jukebox off to stop hearing Rocky Top.
Ohio Stadium gets raucous, so to see Tennessee fans take up this much of the stands is a little stunning. It will be weird to watch such a high-stakes "home" game look and sound more like a neutral site game.
Will this actually impact the outcome of the game? Probably not. A lot of fans at a road environment is a big statement, but it doesn't change who's actually on the field for both teams. Ohio State still holds the advantage on the field, even if Tennessee tries to close the gap in the stands.
The winner of this game gets the privilege (or punishment?) of playing Oregon in the semifinals in the Rose Bowl — a real neutral site. But based on what we've seen tonight, expect the Vols fans to take over Southern California, too, if their team can spring the upset on Ohio State.