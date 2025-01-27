Commanders disastrous Marshon Lattimore trade bit them hardest in NFCCG
I guess we see why the New Orleans Saints had no problem letting Marshon Lattimore go. After Lattimore’s showing in the NFC Championship Game, the Saints got away with highway robbery in offloading Lattimore.
When you take into account the haul the Saints got for trading Lattimore away, it was clear they knew something we all didn’t. Because Lattimore got cooked by the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s loss.
While he didn’t give up any touchdowns he had two crucial plays that aided the Eagles offense. He gave up a 4th and five conversion. He was in one-on-one coverage against AJ Brown and gave up 30-plus yard pass, setting up an Eagles score.
Later in the game, he was called for a pass interference in the end zone on DeVonta Smith and the Eagles eventually scored on that. That’s just Sunday though. Since his arrival in Washington, he hasn’t impacted the secondary at all.
It was a failed trade because they brought him in for urgent reinforcements needed in the secondary. And he was a non-factor. The Commanders even offloaded Emmanuel Forbes after they signed Lattimore.
He played in just five games after being dealt at the trade deadline. The Commanders didn’t expect Lattimore to be an instant lock down corner by any means, but they definitely weren’t planning on him being a liability.
The Washington Commanders have to address their secondary as Philadelphia torches their defense
Former NFL defensive back and media personality Ryan Clark was so fed up with Lattimore’s performance on Sunday, he said he would have benched him. Honestly, that wouldn’t have even been a terrible move. Because since his arrival, he’s been called for six penalties that has resulted in 96 yards and led to 20 points, per Nicki Jhabvala who covers the Commanders for The Washington Post.
That is extremely alarming for a corner that’s had a good NFL career. This season was by far his worst in the NFL. He didn’t record an interception this season, which is the first time in his NFL career he didn’t have at least one interception.
The other problem was he wasn’t available for much of the season. He played just nine games in the regular season between the Saints and the Commanders and he played just two games in the regular season.
Lattimore was supposed to help fix the Commander pass defense problems, not aid them. After Sunday’s loss, the Commanders have to figure out if he’s worth keeping around. They can’t afford to have another liability at corner.
To make matters worse, he was also called for an unsportsmanlike penalty after getting into a shoving match with Brown in the game. Another unforced error that piles on to a season he’ll want to forget.