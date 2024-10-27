Commanders Hail Mary leaves Bears and Caleb Williams speechless: Best memes and tweets
Special players making special plays; that's what we expected to see with the top two picks in this past year's NFL Draft, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, facing off on Sunday in Week 8. And both delivered — it just so happens that Daniels was the one who left the most lasting impression thanks to a last-second Hail Mary.
After Williams overcame a terrible Matt Eberflus decision that resulted in a turnover on the goal line, he led the Bears back and took the lead, 15-12, with less than 30 seconds remaining. That was more than enough time for Daniels to break hearts all across Chicago, though.
On the final play of the game, it was Hail Mary time. Daniels used his mobility to buy himself and his receivers time before heaving one to the end zone. It went right into the mass of defensive backs and receivers and the ball was tipped up — tipped up right into the waiting arms of Noah Brown in the end zone for the walk-off win, 18-15.
"A;FK;JD;KJF;LAKEJFLKJVAL;KEJL;JF;EFJ;LFAKJ" is indeed the proper reaction. What a throw, what a catch, what a special player making special plays!
Commanders fans, NFL fans, Bears fans — everyone tuning into the finish of this late-afternoon game had some thoughts about the wild finish to give Washington the win as time expired.
Daniels indeed had other plans than just letting the Bears have their fifth win of the season.
"Himothy" Jayden Daniels indeed likes that.
A truly perfect quote tweet. No notes.
Yeah, it's hard to imagine the vibes in the Windy City being particularly high after witnessing that.
Big, if true!
In all honesty, this might be the biggest takeaway from that play and this game: Daniels may well have just locked up his Offensive Rookie of the Year nod.
The No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders was the favorite for the award but Williams had been steadily climbing on the odds board in recent weeks. When it was up in the air whether or not Daniels would play in Week 8 as he dealt with the rib injury, that seemed like an opportunity for Williams' ascent in the race to only be furthered. Instead, it's Daniels that not only played but came away with the better day, a signature moment, and the win.
While Washington may not have won the Caleb Williams Lottery in the 2024 NFL Draft by getting the No. 1 pick, they may have still cashed in on their own proverbial Mega Millions with what Daniels has immediately done to this franchise now sitting at 6-2 and with a strong lead in the NFC East.