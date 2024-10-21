Jayden Daniels' rib injury is a 'told you so' moment for his haters
By Austen Bundy
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been listed as "week-to-week" by head coach Dan Quinn after he left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a rib injury.
He was taken to the locker room in the first quarter for x-rays, clearly frustrated and throwing his helmet in displeasure.
Daniels appeared to clutch at his ribs after taking hits from long runs on the team's opening drive, something that has become a staple of Washington's offense.
The No. 2 overall pick is a dual-threat passer, evincing comparisons to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson but the rookie has also carried some size concerns to pair with his running abilities.
Jayden Daniels' rib injury is a result of his wanton rushing attack
Detractors of Daniels' high draft stock pointed out early in the offseason that his small frame and lack of muscle bulk would pose a problem for the team that selected him.
He was known for frequently scrambling and extending plays with his legs during his college career but took several hard hits at the same time. Those kinds of collisions are tough but in college the mass of bodies hitting a quarterback of his stature is much less impactful than at the professional level. In the NFL, the defensive players are massive and so much faster compared to college players and Daniels simply wasn't ready to take those kinds of hits at those kinds of speeds as frequently as he did at LSU.
Washington programmed his rushing abilities into its offense and now this injury is the early price of prioritizing his additional threat on the attack instead of his longevity for the franchise.
Quinn noted to reporters that the team could wait all the way until gametime to deterimine if Daniels will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall selection Caleb Williams, signaling the team is not trying to rush him back onto the field.
Washington fans remember the Robert Griffin III injury saga all too well and hopefully this new regime in the nation's capital is more prudent with how they handle Daniels, the new future of the franchise.