Commanders can leverage Dan Quinn connection to land UFL breakout star

The Washington Commanders will have to navigate the pressure that comes along with being viewed as a legitimate playoff contender. Those high expectations are unfamiliar territory for the Commanders, who underwent significant organizational changes over the past few years and finally reaped the benefits in 2024 behind head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now, Quinn's time in the league could help Washington land one of the UFL's biggest stars of the season, Pita Taumoepenu.

After winning just four games in 2023, Washington emerged as a legitimate Super Bowl contender last season. Although Washington’s offense finished as the fifth-best scoring unit in the league, the defense had plenty of room for improvement. The Commanders bolstered their defensive line this offseason, but their aging linebacker corps was mostly left untouched.

Still, it may not be too late for Washington to add the talented linebacker to the training camp roster.

UFL star may already have some familiarity with Dan Quinn’s defense

Over the past two seasons, Taumoepenu has been a standout player for the United Football League’s St. Louis Battlehawks. The 31-year-old was named the UFL’s Week 6 Player of the Week after recording two sacks, two forced fumbles and five tackles.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Taumoepenu in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he struggled to find a role on a 53-man roster. He spent a few seasons bouncing around practice squads across the league before joining the XFL in 2023. He immediately made his impact felt and was named the inaugural XFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Taumoepenu nearly crossed paths with Quinn in 2020 during his brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Taumoepenu signed with the Falcons in October, shortly after Quinn was fired as the head coach. Although he never played for Quinn, he learned a familiar system under Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris, who began that season as Quinn’s defensive coordinator.

Taumoepenu was elevated to Atlanta’s active roster for a Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, but he was reverted back to the practice squad after the game. Coincidentally, he signed with the Broncos after his practice squad contract expired in Atlanta.

Although Taumoepenu struggled to adapt to the professional level, he’s had plenty of time to develop his craft in the minor leagues. Just as Quinn has reemerged as a promising head coach after his six-year tenure in Atlanta, it not entirely implausible to believe Taumoepenu could make an impact, even if it’s on special teams. It also wouldn’t hurt to learn behind Wagner, who is bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he decides to hang up his cleats.