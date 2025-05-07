Commanders look even smarter after Cowboys’ pricey trade

The Dallas Cowboys finally did something, trading a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens. That gives Dak Prescott another big-play threat opposite CeeDee Lamb in the WR room. It's a great addition for the Cowboys, albeit we shouldn't render a full judgement until Jerry Jones does (or does not) extend Pickens. It's also an expensive addition, as the Cowboys are giving up quite a lot for a player with the potential to leave in a year. That ought to make the Washington Commanders feel good about things.

Washington swung its own blockbuster wide receiver trade this offseason, acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. That trade was far less taxing on the Commanders' asset stores, however, as San Francisco accepted a single fifth-round pick in return.

The circumstances aren't one-to-one — Samuel is five years older and coming off a less productive season — but when stacking up career résumés and potential impact on their new teams, the Commanders should arguably feel better about Samuel than the Cowboys feel about Pickett.

Commanders won the Deebo Samuel trade even more in hindsight after Cowboys add George Pickens

The 2024 campaign was awfully bumpy for Samuel, who tallied 806 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in 15 starts. He logged 51 receptions on 81 targets for 670 yards, averaging 13.1 per catch. His receiving success rate (40.7 percent) was the lowest of his career.

It's clear Samuel is on the decline, so the Cowboys' trade carries far more upside. But he's still Deebo Samuel, and it's hard to blame him entirely for the state of San Francisco's offense last season. The Niners were crippled by injuries and stuck in a funk. Just one year prior, Samuel put up 1,117 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns for the NFC champs.

There is also the culture-building element. Samuel is a tried-and-true veteran who can bring valuable leadership to a young Commanders locker room. Pickens was more of a live wire in Pittsburgh, often frustrating players and coaches alike with his erratic effort and volatile personality.

Samuel's on-field dynamism can't hurt either. The Commanders basically unlocked a whole new side of the playbook for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who can deploy Samuel as a runner, a slot receiver, or a true wideout. He runs a vast route tree and tends to render an impact across the board. Pickens is a more explosive big-play threat, but he won't check as many boxes as Samuel on a good day.

There is also the simple matter of which front office, coaching staff, and personnel group deserves our trust. Jerry Jones has never really struggled to stockpile talent in Dallas, but how are the margins of the roster? Do we trust Brian Schottenheimer as a head coach? Will all the pieces fit together? All fair questions.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters hails from the 49ers' front office. He knows exactly what Samuel bring to the table. Moreover, Washington has an ascendent superstar at quarterback in Jayden Daniels. His mobility adds a fun wrinkle to the offense and, when paired with Samuel's own talents for improvisation and outside-the-box production, it could lead to significantly positive results.

Even if these additions grade out similarly in the end — or if Pickens slightly outperforms Samuel on balance — Washington can rest easy knowing it did not sacrifice a Day 2 pick like a certain power-hungry owner in Central Texas.