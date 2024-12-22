Commanders playoff scenarios: What's at stake win or lose in Week 16 vs Eagles
By Quinn Everts
The Washington Commanders have been one of the surprises of the NFL season. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken the league by storm and given Washington fans more hope than they've felt in years. Now on the precipice of a playoff berth, the Commanders.
What's at stake for Washington in Week 16
A win against Philadelphia would go a long way in helping the Commanders secure a playoff berth — but it's not a "win and you're in" scenario for the Commanders yet.
If Washington wins, and Atlanta plus either Seattle or Los Angeles Rams both lose (or tie), then the Commanders clinch a playoff berth in the NFC Wild Card.
Atlanta is taking on New York (Giants) while Seattle plays Minnesota. It's not a crazy proposition to think Atlanta could lose with a rookie quarterback and Seattle could fall to Minnesota — but there's no reason to fret if Washington doesn't clinch in Week 16. According to the New York Times, the Commanders have a 91% chance of earning a playoff spot this year.
A win would nearly guarantee a playoff spot for the Commanders, but they wouldn't be mathematically in the field yet.
As a win wouldn't clinch a spot in the playoffs for Washington, a loss would definitely not ruin the team's chances at a playoff spot.
Losing to Philadelphia would drop Washington to 9-6 and officially eliminate the Commanders from NFC East contention — but even with a win, overtaking the Eagles for the division crown is a very tall task. So as it stands, Commanders fans shouldn't be holding their breath for an NFC East crown.
Washington would have to win out and the Eagles would have to lose out for the Commanders to steal the NFC East crown.
A win on Sunday would also bring Washington within a half-game of Green Bay for the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, which is still very much in play for Washington. A loss would make the No. 6 tougher to overtake, as it would require Green Bay losing out.