Commanders star sends cold message that could hurt Jayden Daniels

I am sure it will sort itself out, but Terry McLaurin reportedly holding out of offseason workouts for the Washington Commanders is less than ideal. While he has been a total pro since becoming one out of Ohio State, he is entering the final year of his contract with the Commanders. He has been through it all in the nation's capital, but Washington is not going to go anywhere without him as a major part of it.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz added some context to the developing situation. McLaurin "had been a full participant previously and is entering the final year of his contract." It should be noted that the third phase of Washington's offseason program commences in less than a week. Given that the team is coming off a breakthrough season under a new regime, a McLaurin holdout would slow them down.

Washington may have a star quarterback still on his rookie contract in Jayden Daniels, as well as an NFL head coach who knows how to win playoff games in Dan Quinn. However, the Commanders still play in the same division as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. I expect a team like the Dallas Cowboys to be better this season. As far as the New York Giants, they should have a defense...

If I were Washington owner Josh Harris, I would nip this drama in the bud before it starts to turn ugly.

A lot can change between now and the start of the year, but I had/have Washington winning the NFC.

What people have to remember is Washington will no longer be sneaking up on anyone. The Commanders are not playing a last-place schedule, one that was picking at the top of each round of the NFL Draft two springs ago. This is a team more than capable of winning the NFC East and coming out of the NFC if all goes according to plan. McLaurin probably needs to be paid more, but be patient.

There are reasons why teams like Washington have struggled for the most part of the last quarter century. Bad previous ownership may have had a ton to do with it, but the franchise simply struggles to be consistent. Even when they were winning divisions under Daniel Snyder, the team was rarely able to replicate what they did on the field the season prior. Not having McLaurin available will hurt.

Ultimately, I just have a feeling that Washington is going to solve this emerging issue rather quickly. They simply cannot afford not to. Again, this is a new regime in town. Harris wants to win. Quinn wants to win. Daniels wants to win. General manager Adam Peters wants to build a champion and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury wants one more shot at being an NFL head coach. It is all lining up here.

McLaurin may be on the verge of holding out, but it may only be an issue if he starts missing games.