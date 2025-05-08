Commanders stole hidden gem wide receiver who will turn heads at rookie minicamp

It was one of the most incredible turnarounds in NFL annals and a big part of it came courtesy of one of the most impressive rookie seasons in league history.

The Washington Commanders were a 4-13 football team in 2023, finished dead last in the NFC East, and closed the season with an eight-game losing streak. The team allowed 518 points, one of the worst single-season totals ever.

Enter new ownership, as well as head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and 2023 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. The results were a 12-5 season and the club’s first playoff berth since 2020. They surprised the Buccaneers and then stunned the Lions in the playoffs, before heading to Philadelphia and falling, 55-23, in the NFC title game.

Daniels earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades. His top wideout was Terry McLaurin, and the team traded for Niners’ wideout Deebo Samuel this offseason. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz returns, and the club used a fourth-round pick on Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane.

Then there’s undrafted wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks from the University of Louisville. In his only season with the Cardinals, he totaled 61 catches for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns. Could he wind up becoming a factor on Quinn’s club in 2025?

Commanders looking to gain ground on Eagles in NFC East

“Brooks posted a career year at Louisville in 2024 after three seasons at Alabama,” explained NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. “He has good size and average speed. He’s a decent athlete with the length and ball skills to have success downfield. He’s not going to outrun many NFL corners on a sprint and he’s too tight-hipped to uncover with his route-running, which is one reason for so many contested catches. The touchdown production and yards per catch are favorable, but Brooks might have to fight for a back-end spot on a roster.”

The Commanders actually scored more points (485) than Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia (463) this past season. Quinn’s team is certainly a threat to the Birds, who will be looking to become the first team since the 2001-04 Eagles to repeat as NFC East champions. Here’s another interesting note. After a 2-2 start in 2024, Nick Sirianni’s club won 16 of its last 17 overall contests. The lone loss? A 36-33 road setback to the Commanders in Week 16.