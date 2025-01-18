Commanders vs. Lions inactives: Latest Divisional playoff injury report and prediction
By Lior Lampert
The top-seeded Detroit Lions will begin their path to Super Bowl LIX at home in the Divisional Round against the No. 6 Washington Commanders. And considering the NFC North champions earned a first-round bye after dominating the regular season, they should be well-rested. Nevertheless, no respite can account for the magic ostensibly brewing in the nation's capital with ascending rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, setting up an exciting clash.
Detroit will be eager to avenge their tragic Conference Championship meltdown from last season. Meanwhile, the Commanders are hungry to reach that stage of the playoffs for the first time since the 1991 campaign. Ironically, they beat the Lions in that contest en route to winning a title — the most recent one in franchise history.
However, both sides will be down at least one player, though each team has a relatively clean bill of health heading into their win-or-go-home showdown. Here's a look at the latest injury reports for Detroit and Washington.
Lions inactives: Latest Divisional Round injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Kevin Zeitler
G
Hamstring
OUT
Pat O'Connor
DL
Calf
OUT
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
CB
Hamstring/Illness
Questionable
A hamstring injury derailed rookie second-round cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.'s season, but the Lions recently designated him for return from injured reserve. He didn't practice until Thursday and only did so in a limited capacity, presumably putting him on the wrong side of questionable. But his impending return would be notable for a banged-up defensive unit that's struggled to limit opponents through the air.
Lions right guard Kevin Zeitler has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The offensive line is the backbone of this squad, and his contributions are a big part of their success, making this a devastating blow. The one-time Pro Bowler is one of the league's best run blockers and an above-average pass protector.
Commanders inactives: Latest Divisional Round injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jordan Magee
LB
Hamstring
OUT
Colson Yankoff
TE
Hamstring
Questionable
Mykal Walker
LB
Illness
Questionable
Washington will be without rookie linebacker Jordan Magee. He's primarily operated as a special teamer for the Commanders but hasn't played since Week 16. The ex-Temple Owl's lack of practice participation leading up to the contest doesn't bode well for his availability.
Veteran outside linebacker Mykal Walker wasn't on the injury report until Friday due to illness. Suddenly, he's listed as questionable, though players typically suit up and fight through sickness if they can. Given the stakes, that should be the case here.
Commanders vs. Lions prediction
Daniels and the Commanders will be faced with the improbable task of marching into Ford Field and beating the Lions. It's one of the more hostile road environments in the NFL. But if the 2024 No. 2 overall pick taught us anything, he's a different cat, capable of making anything feel plausible.
While the odds suggest the Lions should boat race the Commanders, the 55.5-point over/under (per ESPN Bet) tells us a shootout is in store. Daniels is a one-man wrecking crew, plus Detroit's defense is suspect. So, a high-scoring affair plays into Washington's hands, giving them a legitimate chance to pull off the upset.
A superstar is being born in Washington à la Daniels, and he'll make a statement in primetime. Hail to the Commanders, hail victory!