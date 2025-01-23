Commanders warning to Jalen Hurts and Eagles could come back to haunt them
The Washington Commanders are putting a hit out on Jalen Hurts. Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. didn’t mince his words when it came to the Commanders game plan to contain Hurts’ mobility.
“The one thing is if he’s going to run the ball and the coordinator's going to make the decision for him to run the ball, we’re going to treat him like a running back,” Whitt said, during a news conference ahead of the game.
That’s a great game plan. Except it’s probably not wise to publicly declare you’re going to take a shot – albeit a legal one – on the quarterback ahead of the game. Philadelphia fans are crazy. Offensive lineman are defensive. That’s a nasty recipe for the most important game of the season.
It also means there’s going to be a microscope on the Commanders’ defense to make sure there are no late hits or illegal hits. The game is already between division foes and it is on high alert. Now the Commanders are adding fuel.
On top of that, they should probably focus less on hitting the quarterback like a running back and hit the actual running back like a running back. Saquon Barkley is on a historic run this season and at this point, he’s more of a threat than Hurts is.
The Commanders are focusing on the wrong “running back” ahead of NFC championship game against Philadelphia
The weather is supposed to favor a run-heavy game between the Eagles and Commanders with temperatures set for right around freezing. When you take a team like the Eagles that aren’t shy about running the ball, it’s best to not antagonize them.
And targeting their quarterback is a bad move. Whatever gets the Commanders fired up, though, I guess it’s worth it. They picked a fight with Detroit before the game and silenced Ford Field.
Maybe they have another upset in them. Either way, their focus should be on Barkley, not so much on Hurts. Barkley is averaging 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns between the two matchups earlier this season.
Hurts is averaging 40 yards. I may not be a mathematician, but I feel like Barkley is more of a priority than Hurts. Don’t get me wrong, Hurts as a runner can hurt you. But I’m not building a game plan to contain Hurts.
If the Commanders want a third-straight playoff win and continue their miraculous run to the Super Bowl, they have to focus on Barkley and force Hurts to pass. Yes, in passing situations, don’t let Hurts get free.
But on designed running plays – aside from the tush push, Brotherly shove or any other alliteration you want to call it – unless it’s a quarterback draw, Barkley is the focus.
The Commanders are coming in hot to Philly and if there’s one fan base you don’t want to entice, it’s Eagles fans. Commanders, antagonize the Eagles at your own peril.