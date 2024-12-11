Comparing Ashton Jeanty's Heisman-caliber season to Barry Sanders in 1988
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, joining the elite ranks of college football’s top players. Jeanty’s remarkable season has drawn comparisons to Barry Sanders’ legendary 1988 Heisman Trophy-winning campaign—considered to be the greatest season ever by a running back.
While Jeanty has come closer than most to challenging Sanders’ iconic records, the gap highlights just how historic Sanders’ achievements were.
Comparing Ashton Jeanty's season to Barry Sanders' 1988 campaign
Through 13 games this season, Jeanty has rushed for 2,497 yards on 344 carries with 29 touchdowns, propelling Boise State to a 12-1 record and securing the Broncos a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty’s 2024 season ranks among some of the best by a running back in recent history, comparable to Derrick Henry’s 2015 Heisman campaign (2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns) or Melvin Gordon’s 2014 season at Wisconsin, where he rushed for 2,587 yards. Wisconsin’s Montee Ball also came close to Sanders’ touchdown record in 2011, finding the end zone 33 times.
However, Sanders’ numbers at the 11-game mark (when bowl stats weren’t included in official totals) were even more astonishing.
In 11 regular season games in '88, Sanders had 2,628 yards on 344 attempts and an incredible 37 touchdowns. Sanders also set 34 NCAA records that year and had four games where he rushed for at least 300 yards.
Jeanty’s season isn’t finished yet, as the Broncos (current No. 3 seed) will face either Penn State or SMU in the Fiesta Bowl. Should Boise State advance in the playoffs, Jeanty has the opportunity to add to his totals in up to two additional games. However, only his 13-game performance is eligible for Heisman consideration ahead of the Dec. 14 ceremony.
If modern rules had applied to Sanders’ era, including bowl game stats, his totals would soar to an unimaginable 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns. While Jeanty has had an extraordinary year and deserves immense credit, Sanders’ record-breaking season remains unmatched, serving as the gold standard for running backs in college football history.