Pretty, pretty good: Comparing this year's Knicks to last year at the halfway point
The New York Knicks continue to capture attention across the league this season, navigating a rollercoaster of events from early struggles to a resurgence that catapulted them into serious contention. With the regular season now halfway through, it’s time to evaluate whether this year’s Knicks are truly better than their 2023-24 counterparts.
Knicks midseason records: Then vs. now
- 2023-24 Record at the Halfway Point: 24-17
- 2024-25 Record at the Halfway Point: 26-15
The Knicks followed a similar trajectory last season, starting 17-13 through their first 30 games before finishing strong. This season, however, the team began 20-10, a clear improvement driven by roster changes and internal growth.
Last year, the roster heavily relied on Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett. While Brunson thrived, Barrett’s inefficiency and inconsistent shooting created challenges. As a result, the Knicks made a bold trade in January, sending Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby.
Anunoby’s immediate defensive impact sparked a five-game win streak, helping the Knicks climb into the league’s top 10 in both offensive and net rating for the first time that season.
This year, the Knicks' roster underwent even more dramatic changes. Key midseason acquisitions Bojan Bogdanovic and Shake Milton were flipped to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, and later, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo were traded to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite early struggles (5-6 start), the team quickly found its rhythm, going 8-2 in their next 10 games and earning a nine-game win streak that solidified their position in the Eastern Conference.
Despite dropping four of their last six games, the Knicks are on pace to surpass last season’s record. With a roster boasting more offensive depth and defensive versatility than ever before, this team is positioned to make a deep playoff run.
Jalen Brunson’s Steady Brilliance
- 2023-24 Averages: 25.8 PPG, 6.4 APG, 46.9 FG %, 42.4 3P%
- 2024-25 Averages: 25.7 PPG, 7.6 APG, 48.2 FG%, 38.5 3P%
Jalen Brunson has remained the heart and soul of the Knicks' offense since his arrival. Last season, alongside Julius Randle (24.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 4.8 APG), Brunson shouldered the bulk of the scoring load. His breakout performances, including a 45-point game early in the season and a 50-point explosion against the Suns, established him as one of the league’s premier guards.
This season, Brunson continues to shine, averaging career-high assists while maintaining elite scoring efficiency. Even with the addition of offensive stars like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, Brunson’s ability to dominate games remains unparalleled. His season-high 55-point masterpiece against the Wizards solidified his status as a top-tier guard and a lock for another All-Star appearance.
Outlook for the rest of the Knicks season
Brunson’s consistency, Harts' two-way excellence, and Towns’ interior presence provide the Knicks with a formidable core. If the team can maintain their cohesion and avoid injuries, 2024-25 may prove to be a historic season for New York basketball.