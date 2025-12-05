Competition and sportsmanship on display at the Special Olympics Unified 3x3 Basketball World Cup

The first basket was a feathery baseline jumper by Ivan Campos Martinez of Costa Rica, arcing just over the outstretched fingertips of an Australian defender. It was a sign of things to come, with Costa Rica's passing, communication and sharp cutting undoing the size and strength advantage of Australia in the first game of the tournament. In the end, it was an 8-4 victory for Costa Rica and a perfect example of what the Special Olympics Unified 3x3 Basketball World Cup is all about.

A hard-fought, physical, well-executed basketball game, book-ended by moving displays of gratitude, joy, sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Before the first inbound, both teams stood side-by-side with Sargent Shriver Global Messengers

Pablo Composto and Melissa De Leon Mazariegos, all wearing nervous smiles with the pumping bass of the DJ's music as a backdrop. The court has been set up in the center of Distrito T-Mobile, a vibrant shopping and event center in the heart of San Juan, Puerto Rico. After the game, the two teams met for handshakes and hugs, cheered on by fans, families and teams they may face off against later in the tournament.

3x3 basketball is a different animal than five-on-five, no wasted time with the ball slowly being brought up court. A 12-second shot-clock keeps things moving and the halfcourt set-up means every turnover, every made or missed basket, slides seamlessly into the next possession. Lose your man for even a second in the transition from offense to defense, and you're already getting back-cut for a layup.

In the second game of the day, El Salvador used their speed and ball movement to take advantage of this dynamic in an 8-4 win over China. Relentless movement tugged at open space in the Chinese defense, creating great shots at the rim and from the elbows. After the game — hugs and high-fives as the Chinese coach pulled Chinese knots and panda pendants from a backpack for his players to hand out to the El Salvadoran players — tokens to symbolize good fortune, blessings and the bond formed by competition.

Because this is a Unified Sports event, athletes with and without intellectual disabilities are competing side-by-side. Teams from 19 different countries are in the men's field, 17 different countries are represented on the women's side, 180 athletes and Unified partners in total. As Claudia Echeverry, Regional President and Managing Director, Latin America for Special Olympics, said, "each athlete brings not only their talent, but also their culture, traditions and perspective."

Many nations. Many skills. Many baskets. And many new friends.

Last night, at the Opening Ceremonies, these competitors celebrated together, danced together and shared in the joy of the experience. Today, they're bringing that same energy to the competition.

