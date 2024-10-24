Complete list of Dodgers free agents and where they'll sign
Right now, the entire Los Angeles Dodgers organization has their eyes on the same prize: the World Series championship.
Getting to and winning the World Series take the entire organization all pushing in the same direction. The Dodgers have gotten here by doing just that.
But, I'm not a member of the Dodgers, so I can look ahead to free agency, unlike their players, coaches and front office members. And their free agency is set to be a very impactful and exciting one, as the Dodgers have multiple stars that are currently contributing bigtime to their World Series push that are set to become free agents at the end of the year.
Los Angeles Dodgers stand to lose a lot in free agency this Winter
Where will each of their 11 free agents land when they hit the market this Winter?
Here's the complete list below:
Player
Free Agency Prediction
OF Kevin Kiermaier
Retirement (Happy retirement!)
OF Teoscar Hernandez
Toronto Blue Jays
SP Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
SP Walker Buehler
Cincinnati Reds
RP Blake Treinen
Los Angeles Dodgers
RP Joe Kelly
Boston Red Sox
SS Miguel Rojas (CO)
Los Angeles Dodgers (CO accepted)
SP Clayton Kershaw (PO)
Los Angeles Dodgers (PO accepted)
SS Enrique Hernandez
Atlanta Braves
C Austin Barnes (CO)
Los Angeles Dodgers (CO accepted)
RP Daniel Hudson
Likely retiring (Currently contemplating)
Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier has already announced his retirement, so we can wish him well in his future endeavors as his playing days come to an end. Reliever Daniel Hudson contemplated retirement last offseason, but opted to sign a minor league deal with the Dodgers. Now that he's going to be a free agent again, it's unlikely that he comes back. I'd expect him to retire.
Los Angeles has two players with club options, Austin Barnes attached to a $3.5 million club option and Miguel Rojas attached to a $5 million club option. Both players have been very productive during their time with the Dodgers, so I'd expect Los Angeles to accept both these options.
Clayton Kershaw battled injuries this year, but he intends to return to MLB next season. He will likely opt in to his player option this Winter.
Los Angeles will likely build their roster out with free agents from outside of their organization. Blake Treinen is the only other one of their upcoming free agents that I predict will return in 2025.
Flaherty, Hernandez and Kelly could all be headed back to their former teams. The Toronto Blue Jays need an outfielder to play center field and Hernandez fits their culture, payroll and winning attitude. Flaherty should have never been traded from Detroit. I expect the Detroit Tigers to prioritize getting a second starter behind Skubal in 2025.
Walker Buehler to the Cincinnati Reds makes sense to me. He grew up near Cincinnati, in Lexington, Kentucky. Though he's talented, he's a major risk because of his past filled with injuries. If he turns out a solid piece, the Reds have a third or fourth starter. Cincinnati needs to take risks after they talked Terry Francona out of retirement. The time to win in Cincinnati is right now.
The Atlanta Braves need a shortstop and Kiké Hernandez is going to be an intriguing option. The best part about Hernandez is his defensive versatility, which should look very valuable to Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves.