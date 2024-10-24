Complete list of Yankees free agents and where they'll sign
The New York Yankees 2024 roster is loaded with talent. But the Yankees upcoming free agency class is also loaded with talent.
If everything goes right for the Bronx Bombers, they will be even stronger in 2025 than they are in 2024. But, with how much talent they have looking at the open market, including superstar outfielder Juan Soto, there's a chance that the Yankees fail miserably in free agency and look like a completely different team in 2025.
Soto isn't the only big name free agent for the Yankees this offseason, though Soto is the biggest upcoming free agent in all of baseball. There are plenty other names that could be game changing pieces for Aaron Boone to lose this Winter.
Yankees upcoming free agency class loaded with talent
But where will all the Yankees free agents sign this winter?
Here's the complete list of all ten upcoming Yankees free agents:
Player
Free Agency Prediction
OF Juan Soto
New York Yankees
1B Anthony Rizzo (CO)
Chicago Cubs (CO declined)
2B Gleyber Torres
New York Yankees
OF Alex Verdugo
Kansas City Royals
RP Clay Holmes
Pittsburgh Pirates
RP Tommy Kahnle
New York Yankees
RP Luke Weaver (CO)
New York Yankees (CO accepted)
RP Lou Trivino (CO)
Cincinnati Reds (CO declined)
RP Tim Hill
New York Yankees
RP Jonathan Loaisiga
New York Yankees
Beginning with Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees could be inclined to decline his club option. New York would likely want to bring him back for cheaper, but if they fail to do so, the Chicago Cubs need a first baseman and a reunion with Rizzo would be the perfect, cheap option for them to pursue.
The Kansas City Royals need to add some more offense behind Bobby Witt Jr., especially in the outfield. Adding a left handed hitting outfielder like Alex Verdugo would make sense. Though Verdugo wasn't great this season, he is still a viable big leaguer.
The Yankees and Clay Holmes will likely mutually part ways this offseason. Holmes was great for most of his time with the Yankees, but his second half collapse will be the nail in the coffin to his Yankee career. Holmes could head back to where he began his career, with the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the Pirates look to build a bullpen to close games down for their up and coming starting rotation.
Lou Trivino hasn't pitched in well over a year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he should be back next season. When healthy, he's very talented and a key piece to any bullpen. A team like the Cincinnati Reds could afford to take a cheap risk on a surgically repaired elbow like Trivino's.
A Yankees World Series victory could go a long way in keeping star free agents around
As for the free agents that the Yankees will likely bring back, their decisions could be heavily decided by how this World Series goes. Torres, Soto, Kahnle and Hill would be much more inclined to want to return to New York if they can add a World Series ring this October.
Of course, Soto is the big name here. The bidding war will likely come down to the Mets and the Yankees. Due to Soto's success with the team, the team's eagerness to have him back and the Yankees' massive payroll, I imagine Soto will be a Yankee for the next decade.
Torres is a bit of a wild card because he took a step back during the regular season. But his play has turned up a notch during the postseason as he feels more and more comfortable in the leadoff role. There was a time where I didn't think New York would be eager to bring him back, but based off the way he's helped push this team to the World Series, I imagine New York being aggressive in bringing Torres back in 2025.
Loaisiga is coming off an elbow surgery himself. He will likely be cheap to bring back, as the Yankees have stuck by him for his entire big league career.